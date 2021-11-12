There are some hoops you have to jump through, but this is an unforgettable place to have your photos taken when you’re ready to exchange rings.

The Tokyo National Museum, located across the street from Ueno Park, houses a stunning collection of beautiful artifacts. Even if it’s not displaying one of the legendary Five Swords Under Heaven, there’s always an impressive array of works of classical Japanese sculpture, pottery, and painting to be seen.

The building itself is an architectural work of art too, and unbeknownst to many people, it’s also a fantastic wedding photo venue, as shown in these photos from Japanese Twitter user @starpla3.

In the photos shared by @starpla3, the loving couple is standing hand-in-hand on the grand stone staircases of the museum’s entry hall. Not only do the steps provide a sense of scale for the luxuriously long train of the bride’s dress, the building’s interior aesthetics give the pictures a timeless atmosphere, as they look like they could have been taken either just a day or an entire century ago.

The breathtaking photos have been met with gasps of Suteki! (“Lovely!”) by online commenters, no doubt many of whom are now considering having their own photos taken there someday.

It should be noted, though, that finding your soulmate is only half of what you’ll need to do to get your wedding photos taken inside the building. Photography is not allowed inside the building during normal visiting hours, and special-permission photo shoots like @starpla3’s require advance reservations, generally made through a professional photography studio. What’s more, with the museum being one of the premiere institutions of its type in Japan and pretty much always in the process of cycling its displays or preparing for special exhibitions, reservation slots are extremely limited, and absolutely require working around the schedule of the museum’s off-hours operations.

Even that has a potential upside, though. The reservation @starpla3 was able to obtain was for an early morning shoot, before the museum opened to the general public, and the visual result is rays of dazzling morning sunshine casting long shadows as they shine through the hall’s eastward-facing windows. So even if you have to wake up early, for unforgettable photos like these, it’s definitely worth it.

