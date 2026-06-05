You can haul back thousands of yen worth of ramen, rice, and snacks for a fraction of the price.

Expanding its reach with additional sub-brands, one of Japan’s big-three convenience stores, Lawson, opened the doors to L Minimart, its first “mini supermarket”, on May 28 in Kodaira, Tokyo. Excited to learn more about what this new brand will entail, our Japanese-language reporter Mr. Sato joined the crowd of the roughly 200 people who wanted to be among the first to step through the store’s doors on the day of its opening.

Mr. Sato arrived early enough that he was able to line up, peruse the store, and complete his shopping without any significant wait time or issues, but by the time he was wrapping up his visit, other prospective customers were being told that they would likely have a one-hour wait to enter.

As Mr. Sato walked back from the store to the nearest train station (Kodaira Station), he couldn’t help but look down at some of his recent purchases. In commemoration of the opening, he discovered the store was selling two types of lucky bags, also known as fukubukuro: one full of food and the other stuffed with snacks, and both priced at 1,080 yen (US$6.76) per bag.

Longtime readers may be familiar with our annual report on the New Year’s fukubukuro that go on sale at all manner of stores in Japan, but they’re not an uncommon sight to see throughout the year too, particularly if the store is involved in some sort of celebration or campaign.

A lot of times when good deals like these crop up, the amount of bags that each customer can purchase is limited, so Mr. Sato was pleasantly surprised to find out that there were no official limits in place. However, he soon realized one of the unwritten limits: your arm strength.

▼ Mr. Sato only picked up one of each.

While the snack bag wasn’t so bad, the food one slowly began to feel like an iron block hanging at the end of his arm, leaving him to adjust his grip regularly, and making him pretty tired after the whole ordeal was over. He couldn’t help but wonder what it might be like for customers who are more advanced in age, and how they might struggle to haul their lucky bag back to their houses.

Arriving home, he quickly stepped on the scales for a base reading, before picking up the food lucky bag, filled with curiosity. How heavy was it exactly?

It turned out that the bag weighed an impressive 3.3 kilograms (7.3 pounds), so it was no wonder he was feeling a little drained.

Spreading out the contents of the bag, he discovered that there were a total of 15 items:

1. Ciscorn Frost Cereal – 421 yen

2. Hakubaku Fragrant Barley Tea (52 bags) – 270 yen

3. Acecook Super Cup Sauce Yakisoba – 259 yen

4. Acecook Seaweed Ramen – 254 yen

5. Kyusyu Sanpodo Kurumeshi Ramen – 254 yen

6. Myojo Hyobanya Salt Yakisoba – 159 yen

7. Kyusyu Sanpodo Nagasaki Champon – 254 yen

8. Hachi Shokuhin Tappuri Carbonara – 226 yen

9. Hachi Shokuhin Tappuri Meat Sauce – 226 yen

10. Ajinomoto Marudorigara Soup – 400 yen

11. Mama Hayayude FineFast Four Minutes – 320 yen

12. House Shokuhin Curry-ya Curry (Medium Spice) – 130 yen

13. Sato no Gohan New Standard Microwaveable Rice – 307 yen

14. Sato no Gohan Microwaveable Rice – 200 yen

15. Ajinomoto Pure Select Rich and Tasty 65 Percent Calorie Cut Mayonnaise – 280 yen

Just a single fukubukuro contained food worth an impressive 3,960 yen, making for a saving of 2,880 yen.

The snack bag also contained 15 items:

1. Kameda Seika Kotsubukko Bitter Caramel Rice Snack – 216 yen

2. Lotte Pie no Mi Share Pack – 300 yen

3. Ginbis Shimi Choco Corn Matcha – 328 yen

4. Yamazaki Biscuit Chip Star Lightly Salted – 100 yen

5. Morinaga Seika Pote-long Salt Flavor – 110 yen

6. Pringles Consomme and Onion – 160 yen

7. Iwatsuka Seika Black Soybean Rice Crackers – 260 yen

8. Hizatsuki Shrimp Rice Crackers – 200 yen

9. Yamayoshi Seika Wasabeef Potato Chips – 160 yen

10. Nissin Coconut Sable Cookies – 162 yen

11. Kasugai Xylicrystal Milk-Mint Candies – 200 yen

12. Fujiya Ginza Kamadashi Cheesecake – 300 yen

13. Tohato Poteko Tasty Salt Flavor Potato Ring Snack– 173 yen

14. Koikeya Sour Mucho Chips Refreshing Plum Flavor – 140 yen

15. Oyatsu Company Baby Star Giant Ramen Scorched Soy Sauce Scented Festival Stall’s Grilled Corn Flavor – 152 yen

Totaling 2,961 yen, the whopping grand total of the food’s worth is 6,921 yen, which meant a saving of 4,761 yen.

Having paid just 2,160 yen for the two bags, the results were well worth the money spent.

While many people have likely missed out on the opportunity to go and purchase one of these lucky bags, it appears that L Minimart has plans to open more stores in the future, with one coming to Itabashi, Tokyo, on June 12, and another to Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, on June 26, so when one happens to open up near you, be sure to grab these lucky bags.

Store Information

L Minimart Kodaira Nakamichi-ten / Lミニマート 小平仲町店

Address: Tokyo-to, Kodaira-shi, Nakamachi 251, Excellence

東京都小平市仲町251エクセレンス

Open: 7:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.

Related: L Minimart

Photos ©SoraNews24

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