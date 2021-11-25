This senbero is out of this world!

Previously on Japan’s Best Home Senbero, Senbero God Mr. Sato hurt his younger brother and recovering dark senbero lord, Masanuki Sunakoma, deeply. By not offering Masanuki some melon from a Christmas-themed “senbero” – which is the Japanese word for a combination of food and alcohol that costs about 1,000 yen (US$8.69) – Mr. Sato sent his little bro running off in tears.

▼ Masanuki (pictured with no melon) and Mr. Sato’s friend (pictured with melon)

Masanuki hadn’t been seen since then, but the hunt for Japan’s Best Home Senbero must go on and this time Mr. Sato went to Yaoko Marketplace, a chain of supermarkets mainly located in the Saitama area. It was here that he would attempt the fabled Hawaiian Hurricane Senbero.

But first, he needed some libations and went big this time, starting with a can of Koimeno Lemon Sour for 95 yen ($0.83) and with an alcohol content of seven percent.

And for another 84 yen ($0.73), he got a can of lemon-flavored Star Select Strong Chu-Hi with an alcohol content of nine percent.

Finally, he purchased a can of Gui Mugi, which appears to be one of those ultra-cheap “beer-like” beverages. It was only 98 yen ($0.85), had an ABV of four percent, and 70 percent reduction in sugar…which at this point probably wouldn’t amount to much.

On the food side of things, our reporter first got a bag of popcorn for 99 yen ($0.86).

Then he bought a bag of Kometsubu Age, which are like little croutons made from fried grains of rice and seasoned with soy sauce. This brand actually uses two types of seasoning and costs 198 yen ($1.72).

Next, he bought a jar of store-brand seasoned seaweed for 298 yen ($2.59).

Finally, Mr. Sato picked up a pack of crushed roasted sesame seeds for 88 yen ($0.76).

Altogether, these seven items came to 960 yen ($8.34) before taxes.

It might seem like an odd assortment of food, but that was the point all along. Hurricane Popcorn is a culinary delight of Hawaii in which popcorn is blended with a variety of other snacks foods and seasoning, the more exotic and eclectic the better.

And that was exactly what our Senbero God sought out to craft as he tore open the bag of popcorn.

He then sized up his Kometsubu Age, and realized they were far too large to mix in nicely with the popcorn.

So, with the grace and accuracy only a Senbero God possesses, he then started to whack the packets of rice snacks with a waffle iron.

▼ Mr. Sato: “Perfect.”

Next came the salty tasting seaweed which is a no-brainer to mix with the salty taste of popcorn.

However, this was also too big and needed some shredding before being put into the bag.

▼ Mr. Sato: “…”

Uh, Mr. Sato? Shouldn’t you be doing something funny right about now?

▼ Mr. Sato: “What do you mean? I’m having a blast.”

When that was finished, he dumped it all into the bag of popcorn too.

Last but not least was the crushed sesame seeds!

Thankfully, they came already crushed and could just be added as-is.

With that, all of the prep-work was complete. Now Mr. Sato only needed to mix it all together thoroughly to create true Hurricane Popcorn.

▼ Mr. Sato: “OK! Now I need to do the Skylab Hurricane to create Hurricane Popcorn.”

The huge storms called “hurricanes” in the west are more well known as “typhoons” in Japan. So, the word “hurricane” isn’t really used all that much, with one example being “Skylab Hurricane.”

Skylab Hurricane is a special move in soccer pioneered by the Tachibana brothers from the Captain Tsubasa manga and anime series. In it one brother would lie on his back with his legs in the air. The other brother would then jump onto the legs and use them like a springboard to be launched to superhuman heights.

After the move was performed they would then shout “Skylab Hurricane!” The technique’s name was inspired by the American “Skylab” space station launched in the ’70s by the Saturn V rocket. The “hurricane” was presumably added because it sounded cool.

▼ Mr. Sato: “You’re damn right it’s cool. And now you’re gonna help me do it!”

▼ Mr. Sato: “That’s right, YOU right there! Come over here and help me do the Skylab Hurricane!”

▼ Takashi: “…”

▼ Takashi: “Who? Me? Uh, okay.”

▼ Mr. Sato: “I want you to shoot the ball at me, and I will save it using the Skylab Hurricane.”

▼ Takashi: “Um, okay. But you know… the Skylab Hurricane IS the shot. I don’t think you can save the ball with…eh, whatever. Let’s just get this over with.”

▼ Takashi: “Ready! Aim!”

▼ Takashi: “Bullet Shot!”

▼ Takashi: “GOOOOOAAAAAAL!!!”

▼ REPLAY

▼ Mr. Sato: “Damn. Oh well, who cares about soccer anyway. I got the real Skylab Hurricane right here!”

The Senbero God then began to raise and lower the pack of mixed snacks with a knowing smile on his face.

His shaking grew more rapid, and the energy was building to the crescendo when he would finally unleash his Skylab Hurricane.

▼ Mr. Sato: “No… Actually, this is it.”

For illustrative purposes and to keep it fresh, he transferred the Hurricane Popcorn to a clear Ziploc bag.

And that was the end of this senbero preparation! Mr. Sato eagerly cracked open his lemon sour.

▼ Mr. Sato: “Hipahipa!”

▼ Mr. Sato: “Gyyyaaah! That’s really sour!”

▼ Mr. Sato: “Time to put out that raging fire of sourness with a HURRICANE!”

▼ Mr. Sato: “You know, I’ve only ever heard of this stuff and never tried it before. I wonder what it tastes like.”

▼ Mr. Sato: “Hmm, not bad! It’s like popcorn with other snacks mixed in.”

▼ Mr. Sato: “For testing purposes, let’s try a mouthful with each item in equal measure.”

▼ Mr. Sato: “I see… It tastes like popcorn, rice cracker, and seaweed. Fascinating…”

It’s probably unsurprising that by taking three popular snack foods and mixing them together, you would get a snack that tastes like all three.

Still, it was a perfectly serviceable accompaniment to the three drinks, which Mr. Sato polished off in rapid succession before even making a dent in his Skylab Hurricane Popcorn.

Suddenly, Mr. Sato’s brother Masanuki came running into the room with a concerned look on his face.

He hadn’t been seen since the melon party and it was feared he may have returned to the dark side of the senbero arts.

▼ Masanuki: “Brother! I have returned!”

▼ Masanuki: “Gyyyyarrrraa….”

▼ Masanuki: “RRRRRRRAAAAAAAA!!!”

▼ Masanuki: “FUNGAGH!”

Suddenly the room exploded with dark energy as Masanuki spiked the ball with his hands, violating not only several parts of the Senbero Code, but the fundamental rules of football as well.

▼ Masanuki: “MUNGAH!!!”

He then reached out and grabbed Mr. Sato by the shirt and lifted him from his seat.

▼ Masanuki: “BROTHER!!! Are you not taking this seriously?! LOOK AT ME!”

Mr. Sato: “Argh, but you’re doing that thing with your chin again…”

▼ Masanuki: “BROTHER!!! Are you not taking this seriously?! ANSWER ME!”

▼ Mr. Sato: “What?! I don’t know what you’re talking about. Is this like a seasonal change thing that you do?”

▼ Masanuki: “Brother, you have made a mockery of the Sky Love Hurricane. It represents all that is good in the world and humanity and you trivialized it with your shameful display! I will show it to you now. WATCH CAREFULLY!”

Mr. Sato: “I think it’s actually called ‘SkyLAB.'”

Mr. Sato was correct, but it’s an easy mistake since the “B” and “V” sounds in Japanese are often interchangeable and “Skylab” would be hard to distinguish from “Sky Love.” Regardless, Masanuki had stopped listening and took a deep breath to prepare.

▼ Masanuki: “SKY!!!”

▼ Masanuki: “LOVE!!!”

▼ Masanuki: “HURRRRRRRRR”

▼ Masanuki: “RRRRRRRRR”

▼ Masanuki: “RRRRRRR”

▼ Masanuki: “RRRRR”

As he twirled to the doorway, his upraised arms caught the frame.

▼ Masanuki: “RRRR-ouch!”

Combined with the dizziness induced by spinning around so much, this caused him to tumble to the ground.

▼ Mr. Sato: “Are you okay?”

Masanuki: “I’m fine! This is part of it!”

▼ Masanuki: “Hurrriiiiiicaaaaane!!!”

▼ Mr. Sato: “Dude…and you say I’m not taking the Skylab Hurricane seriously?”

And so, it looks like the brothers have reunited, and while his basic motor skills still need work, Masanuki appears to be gradually getting control over the dark forces swirling inside him. However, the only way to truly save his soul is to find Japan’s Best Home Senbero once and for all!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

