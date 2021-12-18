All in favor, say THIGH.

Long ago, some visionary designer looked at the pillowy, supportive curve of a wrist-support mousepad and thought “Hey, that reminds me of a busty anime girl!” Or maybe it went down the other way, and that same designer was of a more peculiarly chaste mind and, while looking at a picture of a busty anime girl, began daydreaming about mousepads.

Either way, the idea for the busty anime girl mousepad was born, and in the years since there have been countless offerings that combine an illustration of a popular character with a pad strategically placed under the chest area, in order to protect the user’s wrist ligaments from excessive strain. However, in the newest otaku-oriented mousepad from Hobby Japan, the character’s chest area is a completely flat drawing.

That’s not to say there aren’t any contours, though. It’s just that instead of making the character’s chest three-dimensional, those curves are for the thighs.

Those keeping up on popular characters in the anime/video game sphere might already have guessed that the character in question is Ryza Stout, the most recent heroine in the Atelier series of games developed by Gust and published by Koei Tecmo. In contrast to the waifish or willowy heroines of so many other games and anime, Ryza is downright zaftig, and her unique design and sunny disposition have won her a large fanbase following her debut in 2019’s Atelier Ryza and its 2020 sequel.

Needless to say, the target market for this mousepad is big thigh fans, and in every sense of the word “big,” because the pad is “life-size,” being a 1:1-scale reproduction of the character’s stature. As such, it’s a whopping 70 centimeters long by 40 wide (27.6 by 15.7 inches).

The pad tips the scales at a full two kilograms (4.4 pounds), and as you might expect, its price is similarly hefty, at 29,800 yen (US$259). Still, a life-size anime-style girl thigh mousepad is a niche within a niche within a niche, and pretty much the perfect example of a product where the price being charged is unlikely to have any affect one way or the other on the number of units sold. If that sounds like a good deal to you, pre-orders are open here through the Hobby Japan online store, with shipping scheduled for April/May.

