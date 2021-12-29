Video backs up claim that this is the fastest PC ever made (by one metric), and also possibly the craziest.

There’s an entire generation of young gamers who only know Sega as a software publisher. For 18 years, though, the company also made home-use video game hardware, starting with the SG-1000 in 1983 and continuing on through its glory days of the Mega Drive/Genesis before finally throwing in the towel after the end of the Dreamcast’s lifespan and switching its business model to publishing games on systems from former rivals Nintendo and Sony and then-gaming newcomer Microsoft.

With the Dreamcast being discontinued in 2001, Sega’s post-home hardware era is now longer than its SG-1000-to-Dreamcast period. But this week, Sega showed it still knows how to build cool gaming machines by unveiling its newest creation: the fastest PC in the world!

Developed in cooperation with Intel and ASRock, the unit is, naturally, a gaming PC, with a Core i9-12900K processor and ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax motherboard and 32 gigabytes of RAM.

Now, you might be thinking that while that’s a pretty nice setup, but still doubting whether such specs qualify for “fastest in the world” status. Rest assured, though, that Sega has provided proof of its claim in the form of this video that shows, quite clearly, that there’s no faster PC out there.

See, in addition to sporting an ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB and 2,000-gigabyte SSD, Sega’s PC is also equipped with wheels and a motor, and among the peripherals it supports is a remote control. To test its capabilities, Sega brought it out to Mobara Twin Circuit, a motorsports park in Chiba Prefecture, and turned the control over to 18-time world RC car racing champion Masami Hirosaka. With the help of a spotter in a tower, Hirosaka piloted the PC around the course, reaching a top speed of 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) per hour on the track’s final straight.

▼ The PC’s making-of video

Make no mistake, though, because while the PC can be used like an RC car, it’s fully functional and capable of playing games too. It was built in celebration of Sega’s current Steam Holiday Sale, and the company is actually going to be giving the PC away to one lucky fan who follows the official Sega Japan Twitter account and retweets the tweet below by January 5.

The winner will also receive a bundle of 23 Sega/Atlus Steam games, including titles in the Persona, Yakuza, Shin Megami Tensei, Puyo Puyo, and Shining series, so that they can make use their ultra-fast PC for many relaxing, slow-life weekends to come.

