Gum wrappers swimming at the bottom of your purse or pocket? No longer.

Japanese company King Jim is the brains behind some pretty useful modern devices, like a small anti-theft alarm for your belongings and an alarm clock that wakes you up with vibrations. Now, they’ve designed a pouch that holds tiny trash bags that they’ve named Horupo.

▼ You’d never think trash would be in one of these stylish things, right?

It’s super convenient if you’re a regular gum chewer, have kids that love to snack on small, paper- or plastic-wrapped sweets, or need a place to stash loose receipts. This is especially convenient in Japan, where public trash cans are few and far between, and there’s a social expectation that you’re supposed to carry your trash home with you.

▼ The bags also let you give the illusion that you’re a neat and organized person.

Since the trash bags are plastic, they can even hold waste that’s slightly wet, like wet tissues! The trash bags come in a roll style with perforated bottoms, so you can tear off one bag and replace it with a new one easily.

▼ The bags are also easy to tie shut, so no trash will be floating around.

The pouches are available in two sizes and four colors: black, pink, khaki, and navy. The standard size measures 19 by 13 by 26 centimeters (7.5 by 5.1 by 10.2 inches) and has a snap closure to keep things from falling out.

▼ The khaki is more of a green shade, it looks like.

The slightly smaller two-fold size is 9.5 by 13 by 3.9 centimeters (3.7 by 5.1 by 1.5 inches) and has an extra compartment with a fold down the middle that’s perfect for keeping a packet of tissues in.

▼ Both sizes are pretty useful, so it’s hard to choose!

Both sizes are available for 1,680 yen (US$14.61), and refill trash bags are available at 410 yen for a 20-pack. If one of your resolutions this year is to start being tidier, the Horupo pouch can help you do it!

Source: PR Times, King Jim

Images: King Jim

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!