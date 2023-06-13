Shut up and take our money!!!

We love a good Japanese convenience store, so when Lawson, one of the nation’s most popular chains, revealed it would be releasing a trio of goods based on its iconic sign, we almost lost our minds.

The first item in the range is a pouch, which is 15 centimetres (5.9 inches) high, 14 centimetres wide and 4 centimetres deep, and retails for 2,189 yen (US$15.70).

The lining has a blue and white striped pattern that’s said to be “inspired by school uniforms”, and it comes with a convenient inner pocket. It’s the perfect size for storing small items such as cosmetics, stationery, and electronic gadgets.

Next up is a tote bag, which is 21 centimetres high, 31 centimetres wide and 10 centimetres deep, and retails for 2,299 yen.

Embroidered with the Lawson logo, the lining has the same school uniform-inspired blue-and-white striped lining and a couple of mini pockets to help keep things nice and tidy.

The standout item, however, has to be the room light, which stands at 21 centimetres in height, 31 centimetres in width and 10 centimetres in depth, and retails for 3,289 yen.



This light will lend a convenience store vibe to any room, and it has four different settings: two levels of brightness in blue daylight mode and two levels of brightness in warm incandescent mode for a relaxing evening ambience. The Lawson logo has been carefully reproduced, complete with details like embossed effects on the words “Lawson Station” and the old-school milk can, to give it the same look as the original signs.

▼ The sign, which runs on three AA batteries, is adjustable so you can position it in different directions.

The three items will be sold separately as “mooks”, a common sales method for limited-edition merchandise in Japan. Mooks (a portmanteau of “magazine” and “book”) combine the product with a mini magazine that’s more like a promotional pamphlet for the product, and they’re sold on bookstands for longer periods than magazines.

The Lawson mooks containing the goods will be available at Lawson stores on different dates, depending on region. Customers in Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, and Shikoku will be able to purchase them from 13 June, while customers in Hokkaido, Chugoku, and Kyushu will be able to purchase them on 14 June, followed by Okinawa on 16 June.

Alternatively, the mooks can be purchased at HMV stores in Japan and online from 13 June.

Source, images: Lawson press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!