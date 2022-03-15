The new SL Paleo Express Wedding packages are a dream come true for railway enthusiast couples.

On March 10, the Saitama-based private Chichibu Railway began taking reservations for the SL Paleo Express Wedding, a new kind of wedding experience perfect for train otaku or couples looking for something a little bit different for their special day. The service, which centers around the company’s SL Paleo Express sightseeing train, begins wedding operations on May 7 and is subsequently available on days whenever the train is in operation.

▼ Check out this promotional video if you’re curious what it would be like to celebrate your wedding on a train.

There are two plans to choose from. The more comprehensive Photos & Train Car Reservation plan (439,625 yen/US$3,748) features a photography session for the couple in front of the C58363 steam locomotive, which dates back to 1944, as well as at Hirosegawara Rail Yard. Perhaps most exciting, the plan also includes the rental of one of the C58363’s four train cars for private wedding reception use. Up to 20 close family and friends can join in this wedding celebration on the moving train and then attend a ceremony at the SL Tenshadai Park (ceremony fee not included).

▼ Steam locomotive C58363

▼ The station master at Kumagaya Station will even present you with a special SL Paleo Express-themed wedding certificate.

The more simple Photos plan (384,625 yen) features a photography session exclusively for the bride and groom at the Hirosegawara Rail Yard and various stations along the Chichibu Line.

▼ Train reads “Kagemori Station”

Both plans also include early morning styling services for the bride and groom to look their best on their special day.

For more types of unique wedding photo venues and themed services that you can book in Japan, check out these examples from the Tokyo National Museum, the Pokémon Wedding plan, or the Sailor Moon Wedding plan.

Source: Chichibu Railway via ITmedia Inc.

Images: @Press

