Luxurious oceanside camping just got a lot more accessible.

Glamping and camping experiences alike have become more common in recent years, from temple camping to uninhabited island camping and more.

However, some sites aren’t easily accessible by train or other forms of public transport. But luckily, INN THE PARK is highly accessible to both Fukuoka residents and visitors!

Located just a few minutes’ walk from Uminonakamichi Station on the JR Kashii line, INN THE PARK is situated right in the middle of Fukuoka’s Uminonakamichi Seaside Park.

▼ And it looks pretty cool, too.

INN THE PARK’s facilities include 13 dome-shaped tents, 12 glamping tents, three seaside cabins, and one two-room suite by the ocean. The grounds also include a restaurant, coffee stand, barbecue area, lounge, and onsen hot spring bath facilities.

▼ Those orbs from before? One of them could be your room!

The spacious domes light up at night, creating a scene almost like an art exhibit — 13 orbs floating on the ground in a park.

▼ Or, if orbs aren’t your thing, a tent might be more to your liking.

The glamping tents, available from March to November, consist of two tents under a 17-meter (55.7-foot) tarp. Each can house anywhere from two to eight guests. Both tents in each unit are heated, and you can also enjoy an “outdoor gastronomy” experience as part of the meal plan.

▼ Not many people can wake up to this view of Fukuoka.

There are also three cabins perfect for couples and solo travelers alike, each with a window wall that overlooks Fukuoka city’s Hakata ward beyond the ocean. If you want the experience of sleeping on the water without any seasickness, this is the place to book.

▼ But if you want even more privacy, there’s an option for that.

And finally, for the full VIP experience, you can book the secluded Suite Room that consists of two rooms. It can house groups of two to four people, and like the cabins they have one window wall facing the ocean. You’ll also be able to enjoy a private terrace and course meals.

▼ And now to one of the most important parts of the trip: the food.

▼ This fancy-looking dinner has a ton of locally-sourced ingredients.

Both the restaurant and barbecue menus are packed with ingredients sourced from the Kyushu area, headed by Chef Masaki Yoshiya, who worked as a sous chef at Le Petit Verdot in Paris.

▼ Can you imagine yourself having a barbecue under this dome?

▼ “All-inclusive” really means all-inclusive.

You don’t need to bring anything but yourself to the barbecue lunch experience — all equipment and food will be provided for you. You can also use the barbecue area even if you’re not staying overnight!

▼ Don’t worry, there’s also caffeine on-site.

And if you want to enjoy a good cup of coffee, you can grab one from the coffee stand produced by the owner of a famous coffee shop in Tokyo, Little Nap Coffee Stand.

▼ Looking for things to do? The lounge area has plenty.

The lounge area offers activities for kids and adults alike, including games, books, and an ample record collection and setup for you to enjoy music.

▼ And the part many people look forward to: the bath.

▼ The inside is so bright and spacious, you’ll think you’re actually outside.

It wouldn’t be a proper Japanese overnight experience without onsen hot springs, right? The spacious bath overlooks the bay, and there’s also a sauna inside.

Besides the facilities, there’s also plenty to do in the area like visit the zoo, the marine park, horse riding, an athletic park tower, and more. Just one night might not be enough to pack it all in!

You can book rooms on INN THE PARK’s site anytime since bookings just opened on March 15. So if you’re looking for even more things to do on your next Fukuoka trip, consider throwing a glamping experience in there.

Source: PR Times, INN THE PARK

Insert images: PR Times

