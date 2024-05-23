Two Totoros that are as big as their price tags.

Lovers of Totoro from Studio Ghibli’s 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro will soon be draining their bank accounts, because the studio has just added two giant plushies to its Donguri Kyowakoku retail store chain.

According to the chain, the two new items are a renewed version of a previous release, and they’re here to make our dreams of cuddling a giant Totoro a reality, with the largest of the pair standing at an impressive one metre (3.3-feet) in height.

▼ Beautiful from the front…

▼ …and the back.

The giant Totoro has been carefully designed to capture the same features as the character from the film, with attention given to its round-eyed facial expression.

Its whiskers have also been faithfully replicated, sitting snugly by the character’s cheeks so they don’t get in the way of any cuddles.

While you won’t be able to resist giving this Totoro a cuddle, you’ll also find yourself stroking its giant belly as well.

Those with less room in the home can opt for a slightly smaller giant plushie, which is 70 centimetres (2.2 feet) tall.

▼ This plushie comes with the same attention to detail in the character’s features…

▼ …with the added benefit that it’s easier to hold and carry.

Of course, the dream would be to own both plushies, not only for selfish reasons, but to give Totoro some company while you’re away from home.

Sadly, though, owning two or even one of these plushies is a dream that’s out of reach for many, including us, because the largest of the two is priced at 110,000 yen (US$701.82). Given that it’s so large, online customers have to pay an additional 3,000 yen for postage, bringing the total to 140,000 yen ($893.33).

As for the smaller plushie, that one too, comes with a giant price tag of 66,000 yen ($421.08), and though that includes postage, it’s still a high price to pay for a plushie.

If you’re a Ghibli lover with money to burn, you can make your dreams of befriending a giant Totoro a reality by picking them up at a Donguri Kyowakoku store in Japan or online. As for us, we’ll just have to make do with these smaller yet more affordable ‘Roaring Totoro’ plushies.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!