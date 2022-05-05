Backlog for Kiwami Croquettes has more than doubled in the near-decade she was waiting.

Hyogo, being the prefecture where Kobe is located, is pretty famous for its beef, and even by those lofty local standards Asahiya is a special place. Founded all the way back in 1926, the butcher shop in the city of Takasago is especially loved for its Kiwami Croquettes, made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes prized for their sweetness.

▼ The Kiwami Croquette, as seen on Asahiya’s website

Like a lot of popular food items in Japan, the Kiwami Croquettes are available only in limited quantities. What’s more, they’re only offered by mail order, so you can’t line up in front of the shop before opening to try to get first dibs on the batch of 200 that are made each day. No, you just have to put your order in and wait your turn. That’s what Japanese Twitter user @hayasino did, and her box of Kiwami Croquettes arrived on her doorstep on April 28.

So how long did she have to wait? Well, she placed her order on September 8…of 2013.

７年半待ちのコロッケ注文したので届くまで７年半待つ — 林野 (@hayasino) September 8, 2013

“I put in an order for croquettes with a seven and a half-year wait,” @hayasino tweeted on that fateful day. Unfortunately, a poor crop of the Red Andes potatoes Ahashiya uses for its Kiwami Croquettes caused a delay in filling orders, meaning that the butcher was unable to meet the initially expected spring 2021 delivery date for @hayasino’s order.

While she was waiting, @hayasino moved from her hometown to Tokyo, and has gotten married not just once, but twice. So when her Kiwami Croquettes finally arrived, eight years and seven months after she’d ordered them, she was, understandably, very excited.

▼ “The croquettes I’ve been waiting nine years for are here!”

Odds are it was hard to believe the moment had finally come, but when @hayasino opened up the box, the croquettes were indeed neatly lined up inside.

▼ “Yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The minimum order size for the Kiwami Croquettes is five pieces, but considering the long wait, @hayasino ordered quite a few more than that. She ended up with enough to thoroughly stuff her freezer, but that’s a good problem to have.

▼ Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (my freezer is dead)

After waiting close to a decade, @hayasino wasn’t in the mood to put off trying them even one more day.

So how do they taste?

▼So good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A pack of five Kiwami Croquettes will cost you 2,700 yen (US$22). While that’s quite a bit more than ordinary croquettes go for, this is Kobe beef after all, so the price doesn’t seem unreasonable, and if you want to follow in @hayasino’s foodie footsteps on the long road to getting a batch of your own, Asahiya’s order page can be found here.

Oh, but be aware that the wait time for new orders to be filled is now up to 30 years.

