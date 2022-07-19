One figure alone requires 266 steps.

Origami, the traditional Japanese art of folding paper into shapes, is still very much a part of life here. From products in vending machines and capsule machines to everyday lifehacks, it remains a great pastime to create something and express yourself artistically.

Starting out in origami generally involves making a crane, helmet, or other simple shapes, but there comes a point in every folder’s life when these shapes no longer cut it. That’s where the upcoming book Transcendental Origami (Chozetsuno Origami) comes in.

This book contains 21 works by not one, not two, not three, but four masters of the art: Makoto Yamaguchi, Satoshi Kamiya, Chuya Miyamoto, and Kyohei Katsuta. It’s published by Seitosha, who previously released Supreme Origami and Ultimate Origami, two of the most difficult origami books on the market.

As the name suggests, Transcendental Origami goes even further beyond this. The highlight is the famous Winged Kirin by Chuya Miyamoto. This highly detailed figure is based on the statues found in the Nihonbashi area of Tokyo.

The Winged Griffin was originally folded about 20 years ago, but since then Miyamoto has made considerable improvements such as finer detail in the wings. As a result, this piece requires incredible patience to follow along the 266 steps needed to make one.

That might be a little too advanced to start with off the bat, but luckily, Miyamoto submitted this pensive looking bear for the book as well. It’s not a cakewalk either, but should help warm you up for the griffin.

That’s just the beginning to all the things that can be made with Transcendental Origami. There’s 19 other instructions as well, for paper wonders such as this regal-looking rooster.

As cute as they may look, these origami projects are not to be taken lightly. In fact, those who preorder Transcendental Origami online from Rakuten Books can also get a package which includes large, high-quality, easily-foldable paper to work with, because you’ll need all the help you can get.

The book itself, however, will be sold all over Japan for 2,640 yen (US$19) from 5 September, for those willing to take on the transcendental challenges within. I know I am, right after I figure out how to make one of those neat square garbage boxes.

