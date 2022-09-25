Nissin is never afraid to think outside the box, and this time they’re way outside of it.

Much like virtue, eating instant ramen is supposed to be its own reward. Delicious, convenient, and satisfyingly filling – what more do you need?

And yet, Cup Noodle maker Nissin is giving us several more reasons to eat instant ramen with its Cup Noodle Quest promotion…and several of those reasons are crazy.

For example, one of the possible prizes is a 1.5-kilogram (3.3-pound) supply of the famous Cup Noodle “Mystery Meat” that’s found in Nissin’s instant ramen. Thankfully it comes in a resealable pouch, so you don’t have to eat it all in one sitting, and you even get a recipe book that teaches you how to make Mystery Meat fried rice, Mystery Meat hamburgers, and Mystery Meat stuffed peppers.

The way the promotion works is that you get one point for every Cup Noodle cup you purchase. Using your smartphone and the QR code on the paper lid you can register your points, them apply them towards entering a drawing for one of the 18 types of prizes being given away. The Mystery Meat pack is a two-point prize, the lowest tier, and things get progressively weirder as you go up the ranks. For example, one of the six-point prizes is a gigantic Mystery Meat cushion.

▼ 75 centimeters (29.5 inches) in length, width, and height, and a world away from normal interior design aesthetics

At the 12-point tier, you become eligible for the Cup Noodle headset.

That’s not just a cosmetic mockup, either, but a fully functioning Bluetooth headphone/microphone unit, suitable for streaming sessions and online conferences.

▼ It’s also a great way to earn an extra vacation day, since as soon as your boss sees you dressed like this, he’ll probably think you need some time off to rest your clearly fatigued brain.

And at the very top, in the 16-point “complete” tier, you’ll find…

…the Cup Noodle sauna!

From the outside it looks like a two-meter (6.6-foot) tall Cup Noodle container, but it’s actually a tent that’s spacious enough for two adults to hop inside for a steam.

The number of prizes being given away varies by type, with five Cup Noodle saunas available, and 200 each of the headset, cushion, and Mystery Meat pouch. There are also less insane prizes being offered, such as Cup Noodle-shaped drink bottles and tot bags, with the total number for all available prizes coming to 2,500.

The Cup Noodle Quest website, which contains the link for registering points, can be found here, and the promotion runs from now until January 31, so hopefully you can get some use out of your sauna during the cold days of late winter.

Source: Nissin via Hachima Kiko

Images: Nissin

