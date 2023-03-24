We might not wait to go camping to make this again!

We’ve made a lot of camp food here at SoraNews24, but we have to say that the most recent dish we made is one of the best yet. In fact, it’s a perfect heart meal to serve not only while camping or at a barbecue party but also to whip up for yourself for dinner at home.

What is it, you ask? It’s Salt-Broth Ramen Carbonara, a recipe designed by our favorite camp cooking YouTube channel, Ken Outdoor Cooking.

Here’s the recipe so you can make this easy, tasty meal too:

Ingredients

1 bag of Sapporo Ichiban Salt-broth Ramen

200 milliliters (7 ounces) water

200 milliliters (7 ounces) milk

30 grams (1 oz) of bacon

1 egg yolk

3 tablespoons powdered cheese

Black pepper (as desired)

Olive oil

Step 1: Cut the bacon into strips (or if your bacon is precut, like ours was, use it as-is.) Place a mess tin over low heat and add a bit of olive oil. Fry the bacon.

Step 2: When the bacon is nicely browned, remove it from the mess tin.

Step 3: Add water and milk to the mess tin and bring to a boil.

Step 4: Break your instant noodle blocks into pieces to fit in the mess tin. Our mess tin was too small for half-blocks so we broke ours into three pieces.

Cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: Add half of the ramen broth base and all of the powdered cheese and stir to combine.

Step 6: Add the egg yolk square in the middle of the concoction (it’s raw, but once you mix it with the hot noodles, it should cook just enough to be safe). This is what makes or breaks the presentation, so go very carefully…

Phew.

Lastly, add the bacon…

Sprinkle with pepper…

And it’s done!

It really is super easy. Even if you’re not good at cooking, you’ve probably made instant ramen before, and this just adds one extra step of frying bacon. And of course, if you don’t have a mess tin, this recipe will cook just fine in a pot too.

The instant noodles are really transformed in this dish. The carbonara-inspired sauce is rich and delicious–just what you’re used to getting in Italian restaurants in Japan. Those who like it even richer can go all out with the cheese and use the full packet of ramen soup base too.

▼ The cooking process in video form

Like all of the recipes we’ve tried from Ken Outdoor Cooking, including camp-friendly gratin and jumbo obanyaki, this can be just as easily made at home, so if you’re a fan of camping or just need a cheap, easy meal, look no further than this Salt-Broth Ramen Carbonara!

