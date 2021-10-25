It’s so good you’ll want to eat it every day!

Camping is all the rage in Japan right now, which is no surprise given the vast amount of absolutely beautiful places to camp in the Japanese countryside. But one of our favorite things to come of out this new trend is not the places to camp but the the easy, delicious, no-fuss camp food recipes that have been popping up on the Internet lately.

In fact, there’s a great channel on YouTube called Ken Outdoor Cooking, which was the source for the simple and tasty hashimaki recipe we shared before. Ken’s channel is full of camping recipes and he recently uploaded another that’s so quick, so easy, and so very tasty-looking that we just had to give it a try ourselves: cheese spring rolls.

Ingredients:

● 3 spring roll wraps (we used the mini size)

● 1 String Cheese (known as sakeru cheese in Japanese)

● 3 slices of easy-melt sliced cheese

● 1 tablespoon flour

● 1 tablespoon water

● Cooking oil as needed

Directions:

1. Try to peel your string cheese into nine different pieces. Since we’re making three cheese spring rolls from one stick of string cheese, you’ll want to try to make three even servings as best you can.

2. Combine the flour and water and mix until the flour has dissolved and creates a sticky paste.

3. Place one slice of easy-melt cheese on one of the spring roll wraps.

On top of that, place three of the pieces of string cheese.

4. Roll the string cheese pieces up in the sliced cheese, nice and tight.

5. Place the wrapped cheese on a corner of the spring roll paper and begin to roll it up.

The ends will be quite long, so make sure to fold them in as you roll.

6. When you get to the end of the roll, with one corner left, use a finger to swipe some of the flour and water mixture on the inside.

Then, complete the roll and press to make sure it sticks together. Now it’s ready to pan-fry!

7. Add some oil to the pan and heat over medium-low heat. Once the pan is hot, add the spring rolls.

Turn the rolls occasionally as they cook until the outside is crispy and the inside is nice and hot.

Once both sides are nicely browned, remove them from the pan.

Give them a moment to cool, then eat!

Naturally, we had to check if it would give us that satisfying stretchy, melted cheese experience, so we ripped one apart…

And it did!!

Who doesn’t love that? And it’s supremely satisfying to eat, too. According to Ken, the addition of the easy-melt sliced cheese adds a nice richness to the flavor that brings the whole thing over the top. With the crunchy skin, these might be even better than fried mozzarella sticks. We definitely couldn’t stop eating them.

One thing to keep in mind when making these is that if you leave the rolls on the pan for too long, the cheese will start melting out through the cracks of the wrap, so you have to watch them carefully. Other than that, though, it’s super easy; it takes less than 10 minutes to cook, so you can make a bunch of them in a short amount of time, which is great if you have leftover spring roll paper.

If you want to be even fancier, you could wrap pork rib slices with a perilla leaf in the sliced cheese for a “cheesy pork spring roll”, or really any kind of meat or other fillings you want. Maybe a sausage? Some bacon? Eggs? The sky is the limit!

They’ll make a great drinking snack either way, and we bet they’ll pair well portable sake pouches to make your next camping trip a delicious blast!

Source: YouTube/兼業主夫ケンのキャンプ飯チャンネル Ken Outdoor Cooking (used with permission)

Images © SoraNews24

