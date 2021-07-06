Top Japanese ramen brand shares a simple recipe that’s delicious and perfect for summer.

Here’s an unpopular opinion for you: ramen with yoghurt tastes gooooooood.

Don’t believe us? Then you might want to try this recipe for yoghurt noodles, which borrows from Tarator, a classic Bulgarian dish of cold soup containing yoghurt and cucumber. Pairing this soup with instant noodles creates a fusion noodle dish that’s absolutely delicious and super simple to make, and the recipe we’ve found comes from the official site of Sanyo Foods, the makers of Sapporo Ichiban instant noodles.

So let’s get right to it and check out their recipe for Tarator Salt Ramen below!

▼ These are all the ingredients you’ll need to make yoghurt ramen.

Ingredients (makes one serving)

Sapporo Ichiban Shio (salt) Ramen – 1 pack (or any brand of salt-broth instant noodles)

Plain yoghurt – 150 grams (5.3 ounces)

Cold water – 150 millilitres (5 ounces)

Olive oil – 1 tablespoon

Cucumber, peeled and finely chopped – about 20 grams

Grated garlic – one small clove

Parsley – about a teaspoon

Ham, finely chopped – 1 slice

Those wanting a little more texture and spice can also add a couple of chopped walnuts and a sprinkling of cumin powder to the mix as well.

Method

1. Make the broth by mixing all the ingredients except the instant noodles, ham, and parsley, together in a bowl. Don’t forget to add the seasoning packet from the noodles as well.

▼ Once everything has been mixed together, place the mixture in the refrigerator to cool.

2. Boil the noodles for four minutes, then cool with cold running water and drain.

3. Place the boiled noodles in the chilled soup and serve with ham and parsley on top and the dish is complete!

▼ The pink-and-green toppings make for a very kawaii bowl of ramen.

4. Sapporo Ichiban Shio Ramen also includes a pack of white sesame seeds so these can be used as a garnish as well.

The ramen certainly looked delicious, yet as we lifted the first bundle of noodles to our lips, we weren’t sure what to expect from such an unorthodox combination of ingredients. However, we needn’t have worried, because everything blended together harmoniously, with the grated garlic adding a fantastic depth of flavour to complement the tartness of the yoghurt, which made every mouthful light and refreshing.

The fresh cucumber, sesame and chopped walnuts added textural accents to the entire dish, while the parsley tied everything together beautifully. It was a truly fantastic meal, and we reckon fresh dill would be another great optional ingredient for amping up the level of herby goodness in the dish.

According to the official recipe, the remaining soup is best mopped up with bread once the noodles have been finished. This was certainly a great way to end the meal, and the variation in textures and flavours kept our taste buds excited all the way to the very last mouthful.

That’s when our taste buds started craving even more yoghurt ramen, so we’ll definitely be making this dish again and again throughout summer. Not only is it super easy to make, taking around 10 minutes from start to finish, it’s so unusual you could serve it to friends and family for lunch or dinner and turn them on to the wonders of yoghurt noodles too!

It’s definitely a new summer staple for us, along with this five-minute recipe for McKatsudon using chicken McNuggets, because when the temperature rises, the last thing we want to be doing is cooking for hours in a hot kitchen!

Photos © SoraNews24

