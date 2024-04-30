A dozen new ways to add Ghibli flair to our wardrobes.

Back in 2020, Studio Ghibli created a brand called GBL which specialises in American casual wear and other streetwear goods like skateboards. Now, the brand is expanding its offerings by bringing out the Spring Summer 2024 GBL T-Shirt Collection, with a cool vibe and English blurbs that tip the hat to some of the studio’s most popular movies.

There are 12 designs in the collection, and each one comes with a tag on the back hem that reads, “スタジオジブリ” (“Studio Ghibli”).

Let’s take a closer look at all the designs in the collection below, including the cute images on the sleeves or the reverse of the shirts where they exist.

Howl’s Moving Castle (Your Magic is Top-Notch (Black)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind Omushi Blue (Black)

Castle in the Sky Great Brawl (Ivory)

Kiki’s Delivery Service Herring Pie (Mocha)

Kiki’s Delivery Service You Can Do It (Pure White)

Porco Rosso Cross Counter (Pure White)

Porco Rosso Red Flash (Pure White)

Princess Mononoke Wild Dogs and San (Pure White)

Ponyo on the Cliff Surfing Ponyo (Light Blue)

Spirited Away No Face (Light Grey)

My Neighbour Totoro Don Doko Dance (Light Green)

My Neighbour Totoro Soot Sprites (Pure White) 

▼ Wear them on your own or with a friend or partner for even greater impact.

There’s a whole lot of love for Ghibli and its characters in this massive T-shirt collection, and it’ll be hard to choose just one to add to our wardrobes. Priced at 6,600 yen (US$41.68) each, the T-shirts can be purchased at GBL stores and online while stocks last.

If you prefer your Ghibli T-shirts with a front pocket, then these clever designs will tickle your fancy.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku
Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku
Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12)
