A dozen new ways to add Ghibli flair to our wardrobes.

Back in 2020, Studio Ghibli created a brand called GBL which specialises in American casual wear and other streetwear goods like skateboards. Now, the brand is expanding its offerings by bringing out the Spring Summer 2024 GBL T-Shirt Collection, with a cool vibe and English blurbs that tip the hat to some of the studio’s most popular movies.

There are 12 designs in the collection, and each one comes with a tag on the back hem that reads, “スタジオジブリ” (“Studio Ghibli”).

Let’s take a closer look at all the designs in the collection below, including the cute images on the sleeves or the reverse of the shirts where they exist.

▼ Howl’s Moving Castle (Your Magic is Top-Notch (Black)

▼ Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind Omushi Blue (Black)

▼ Castle in the Sky Great Brawl (Ivory)

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service Herring Pie (Mocha)

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service You Can Do It (Pure White)

▼ Porco Rosso Cross Counter (Pure White)

▼ Porco Rosso Red Flash (Pure White)

▼ Princess Mononoke Wild Dogs and San (Pure White)

▼ Ponyo on the Cliff Surfing Ponyo (Light Blue)

▼ Spirited Away No Face (Light Grey)

▼ My Neighbour Totoro Don Doko Dance (Light Green)

▼ My Neighbour Totoro Soot Sprites (Pure White)

▼ Wear them on your own or with a friend or partner for even greater impact.

There’s a whole lot of love for Ghibli and its characters in this massive T-shirt collection, and it’ll be hard to choose just one to add to our wardrobes. Priced at 6,600 yen (US$41.68) each, the T-shirts can be purchased at GBL stores and online while stocks last.

If you prefer your Ghibli T-shirts with a front pocket, then these clever designs will tickle your fancy.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!