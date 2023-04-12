Isn’t it wonderful?

Final Fantasy X is a bittersweet story, and April 12 is a bittersweet day for fans of the classic Square Enix video game. That’s because it’s the day when the Final Fantasy X kabuki stage play is ending.

But if you’re one of the many fans of the franchise who wasn’t able to make your way to Tokyo’s IHI Stage Around Theater during the play’s five-and-a-half-week run, there’s good news, as the producers have just announced that the Final Fantasy X kabuki play will become available for online streaming the very same day, April 12.

▼ A video preview of the play

The online stream will be available until October 31, and is offered through the TBS Ticket, Lawson Ticket Live Streaming, Rakuten TV, U-next, and e-plus platforms, all of which can be accessed here through the official Final Fantasy X kabuki website. As with many in-theater kabuki performances, the lowest-priced tickets, at 2,420 yen (US$18.50), are for only the first or second half of the play, while a combo ticket for the entire thing is 4,400 yen. For those patient enough to wait until April 18, on that date TBS Ticket and U-next will also be offering an upgraded 4K 5.1-channel surround sound version of the stream, priced at 5,500 yen for both halves together. Purchasing a streaming ticket gives you access to the content for 10 days, so you can go back and rewatch your favorite scenes after your initial viewing.

▼ The play’s exclusive merchandise will also be available to purchase online.

The above streaming services are listed as being for viewing inside Japan, but the producers haven’t forgotten about Final Fantasy’s many fans in other parts of the world. While an exact date is yet to be set, international streaming, with English subtitles, has also been announced.

