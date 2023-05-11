Oh, K Manga!

A few months ago we reported on the development of K Manga, an online service that will release English translations of publisher Kodansha’s biggest hits like Tokyo Revengers and Blue Lock at the same time as their Japanese versions. Well, that day has finally arrived!

The app version of K Manga for iOS and Android has launched today with the browser version expected to come out in the near future. And with it comes about 400 titles translated into English and supervised by Kodansha for accuracy. Of these, 60 currently running titles like Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro and Edens Zero are getting the simupub treatment. A full list of the available titles can be viewed at the very end of this article.

Titles can be read for free through a ticket system. First, all titles will have the first few chapters available for free off the bat, and further chapters can be unlocked with the use of tickets. Each day a Normal Ticket is issued for each title for free and allows you to unlock other chapters for three days. Additional Premium Tickets can also be gotten through login bonuses or watching advertisements and with a little bit of keen ticket management you can get away with reading about four or five chapters a day without paying a red cent.

On the other hand, if that’s too much bother, you can just go ahead and exchange your red cents for Points at a rate of one red cent for one point. These can be used to unlock chapters permanently. The cost of chapters varies depending on the size and how recently it was published.

Fans of Attack on Titan, Tokyo Revengers, and Fairy Tail are really in luck too because in honor of K Manga’s debut, all chapters of these titles will be available for free for a limited time. The only catch is that there’s a daily cap on how many chapters can be read, but it’s all there for the reading.

Also in celebration of the service’s launch, Kodansha is planning an online shindig on 22 June packed full of stuff fans are going to love. Behind-the-scenes stories and live drawings by artists can be enjoyed during the livestreamed event and exclusive prizes can also be won.

Unfortunately, K Manga is only limited to the USA for the time being but Kodansha says they are working on making it available in other regions too as soon as possible. In the meantime, at least we can all watch the launch party when it hits later this summer on Kodansha’s YouTube channel.

K Manga: iOS, Android

Images: © 2023 KODANSHA LTD.ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Full list of titles at launch (English titles are subject to change, titles with * are simupub)

As the Gods Will The Second Series

Ace of the Diamond Act II

The Seven Deadly Sins

Domestic Girlfriend

UQ HOLDER!

ACMA: GAME

Days

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Fuuka

Baby Steps

Real Account

Love and Lies

Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl

Ace of the Diamond

A Silent Voice

My Wife is Wagatsuma-san

Fairy Tail: Twin Dragons of Saber Tooth

Fairy Tail

Bloody Monday

GE: Good Ending

Fire Force

Boarding School Juliet

Attack on Titan: Junior High

Air Gear

Fairy Tail: Rhodonite

Fairy Girls

Suzuka

Attack on Titan

*The Heroic Legend of Arslan

*Tomodachi Game

To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts

Happiness

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls

Flying Witch

The Two Faces of Misaki Hoshino.

Nekogahara: Stray Cat Samurai

The Flowers of Evil

Sankarea

Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods

Mardock Scramble

GREEN WORLDZ

*I’m Standing on a Million Lives

Rave Master

Again!!

Magical Sempai

Until Your Bones Rot

*To Your Eternity

School Rumble

O Maidens In Your Savage Season

Dolly Kill Kill

Tokyo Revengers

Fairy tail zero

Will It Be the World or Her?

Fairy Tail S

Smile Down the Runway

*Rent-a-Girlfriend

The Quintessential Quintuplets

*Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Red Riding Hood’s Wolf Apprentice

Blissful Land

*That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Elegant Yokai Apartment Life

Welcome to the Ballroom

Your Lie in April

Sherlock Bones

*The Lady’s Servant

Love Hina

Negima!

BAKEMONOGATARI

Museum

Princess Resurrection

Princess Resurrection Nightmare

Farewell, My Dear Cramer

She’s Adopted a High School Boy!

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence

InitialD

*MF GHOST

*Grand Blue Dreaming

*Orient

*EDENS ZERO

*Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Battle Angel Alita

Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist-

BECK

Capeta

*Blue Lock

What I Love About You

Fairy Tail: City Hero

Can You Just Die, My Darling?

Yokuoni: Ogres of Greed

*Yozakura Quartet

Altair: A Record of Battles

*Peach Boy Riverside

*Noragami Stray God

Those Snow White Notes

Kakushigoto: My Dad’s Secret Ambition

Pumpkin Scissors

Goodbye! I’m Being Reincarnated!

In/Spectre

Cells at Work!

Cells NOT at Work!

APOSIMZ

*The Fable

Giant Killing

Starving Anonymous

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Die Wergelder

Why The Bell Tolls at Dusk

Knights of Sidonia

Cells at Work: Bacteria!

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK

Cells at Work and Friends!

*The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) “Mediocre” Demon!

Ao-chan Can’t Study!

*Drifting Dragons

*When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

Shaman King

Missions of Love

I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King’s 10 Children in Another World

Cells at Work: Platelets!

Seven Deadly Sins Seven Days

Fort of Apocalypse

Inuyashiki

Vinland Saga

Blade of the Immortal

ARE YOU lost？

Wave, Listen To Me

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest

*My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1

The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu

Devils’ Line

Kounodori: Dr. Stork

Forest of Piano

1122: For a Happy Marriage

Burn the House Down

The Dawn of the Witch

Cells at Work! White Brigade

All-Rounder Meguru

BLAME!

Sachi’s Monstrous Appetite

Chihayafuru

Mashima HERO’S

*Am I Actually the Strongest?

*The Great Cleric

*Otherworldly Munchkin: Let’s Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP!

*Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement

Star⇄Crossed!!

My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought

Whisper Me a Love Song

The Shadows of Who We Once Were

*A Couple of Cuckoos

Cells at Work: Baby!

*Girlfriend, Girlfriend

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Full-Color Version

My Roomie Is a Dino

*Chillin’ in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King’s Army

The Beast Player

My Maid, Miss Kishi

MagaTsuki

*My Home Hero

*TenPuru: No One Can Live on Loneliness

Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend

*The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

*The Inferior Magic Swordsman

*As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

*I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage

The Ultimate Fire Sorcerer’s Return: Through Hellfire and Back!

*Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I’m Actually the Strongest

*Shangri-La Frontier

Manchuria Opium Squad

Sweat and Soap

Kasane

Moteki

*Second-Life Cheat Mage: Life Turned Out to Be Easy after Being Reincarnated 1,000 Years into the Future

Hozuki’s Coolheadedness

*Wistoria: Wand and Sword

We’re New at This

A Raven for All Seasons

*The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

*WIND BREAKER

*The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

The Best of Attack on Titan: In Color

*The Café Terrace and its Goddesses

Quality Assurance in Another World

HERO PLATOON: The Taciturn Hero Will Not Be Persuaded!

*Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

*I Left my A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii

*Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms

Asami Kuroki’s on A(nother) Bender!

The Russian Transfer and the Polyglot

*The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses

Fujisaki-kun’s Prey-ful Life

Parasyte

Ajin Demi Human

Marginal Operation

*Blue Period

*Reincarnated Adventurer of the Curse Mark – Enjoying Freedom As The Strongest Sage –

A Psycho’s World

The 47 Great Wars

*Useless Skill Auto Mode: Activate

The Ultimate Healer Restores All

Magus of the Library

I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die

Parasyte Reversi

*Hiragi-san’s House of Vampires

*The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

*Starving Anonymous Re:Velation

ALIVE

Police in a Pod

Say I Love You

Medalist

Dragon Head

The Ghost in the Shell

Something’s Wrong With Us

LDK

Defying Kurosaki-kun

Ghost in the Shell Standalone Complex

*The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm

Nina the Starry Bride

My Boy in Blue

Basilisk

The Prince’s Black Poison

Kiss Him Not Me

Nodame Cantabile

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

Perfect World

Ran the Peerless Beauty

Gakuen Prince

Waiting for Spring

A Condition Called Love

*GACHIAKUTA

Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight

Living-Room Matsunaga-san

Kakafukaka

Kira-kun Today

Real Girl

*Witch Hat Atelier

Lovesick Ellie

My Little Monster

Love’s Reach

My Sweet Girl

Beware the Kamiki Brothers!

Asahi-sempai’s Favorite

Liar X Liar

My Boyfriend in Orange

The Walls Between Us

Witchcraft Works

Peach girl

*The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch

We Must Never Fall in Love!

MARS

You Got Me, Sempai!

Shaman King: Zero

Can I Kiss You Every Day?

My Boss’s Kitten

You’re My Pet

A Kiss, For Real

Ya Boy Kongming!

Tokyo Tarareba Girls

Love Massage Melting Beauty Treatment

My Best (♀) Butler

The Tale of Genji Dreams at Dawn

House of the sun

*BLUE LOCK -EPISODE NAGI-

Our Precious Conversations

Those Not-So-Sweet Boys

World’s End and Apricot Jam

*Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji

*Retropolis Scratch

What Did You Eat Yesterday?

Guilty

Land of the Lustrous

Gleipnir

Mushishi

The Full-Time Wife Escapist

Hotaru’s Way

Saint Young Men

Drowning Love

*Abe-kun’s Got Me Now!

Watari-kun’s ****** Is about to Collapse

COPPELION

Unlimited Fafnir

Sweetness and Lightning

Interviews With Monster Girls

Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live

Back Street Girls

All-Out!!

Kokkoku Moment by Moment

CITY

I Fell in Love After School

Mysterious Girlfriend X

Boss Wife

The Yagyu Ninja Scrolls

10 Dance

Momo’s Iron Will

Imperfect Girl

The Witch and the Beast

Boys Run the Riot

Men’s Life -Her Secret Life in The Boys’ Dormitory-

Undead Girl Murder Farce

DEATHTOPIA

Clockwork Planet

Amefurashi

Shojo Fight

She’s My Knight

The Springtime of My Life Began with You

The Golden Sheep

I’m in Love and It’s the End of the World

With a Dog and a Cat, Every Day is Fun

Cosplay Animal

Princess Jellyfish

No. 6

My Brother the Shut In

Maid in Honey

Beauty Bunny

Peach Heaven

Ex-Enthusiasts: MotoKare Mania

The Gods Lie

Chi’s Sweet Home

NOiSE

Ayanashi

Pitch – Black ten

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

A School Frozen in Time

BLAME! The Electrofishers’ Escape

Noragami Stray Stories

Toppu GP

Paradise Residence

BLAME! academy and so on

Danza

Livingstone

The Ghost and the Lady (The Black Museum)

The Writer and His Housekeeper

Queen Bee

When We Shout for Love

My Pink is Overflowing

Practice Makes Perfect

Atsumori-kun’s Bride-to-Be

Araki Won’t Be Tamed

Wake Up Sleeping Beauty

Four Kisses, in Secret

How Do You Do, Koharu?

Heroine for Hire

Peach Mermaid

Let’s Kiss in Secret Tomorrow

The Dorm of Love and Secrets

Arisa

Fairy Tail Blue Mistral

Kamikamikaeshi

Kitchen Princess

I Am Here!

With the Sheikh in His Harem

Monster Soul

YUZU the Pet Vet

Let’s Dance a Waltz

The Prince’s Romance Gambit

A Springtime with Ninjas

Black Panther and Sweet 16

Aoba-kun’s Confessions

I’ll Win You Over, Sempai!

Stellar Witch LIP☆S

Manga Dogs

Those Summer Days

MabuSasa

The Prince in His Dark Days

Attack on Titan No Regrets

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition

The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire

The Wizard and His Fairy

Good Dog, Cerberus!

Love in Focus

Fairy Tail Ice Trail

Spoof on Titan

Tokyo Tarareba Girls RETURNS

To Write Your Words

The Story of Our Unlikely Love

Keeping His Whims In Check

Peach Girl NEXT

Knight of the Ice

Key Ring Lock

Frau Faust

FukuFuku Kitten Tales

Sue & Tai-Chan

Complex Age

Ichi-F

Crocodile Baron