Oh, K Manga!
A few months ago we reported on the development of K Manga, an online service that will release English translations of publisher Kodansha’s biggest hits like Tokyo Revengers and Blue Lock at the same time as their Japanese versions. Well, that day has finally arrived!
The app version of K Manga for iOS and Android has launched today with the browser version expected to come out in the near future. And with it comes about 400 titles translated into English and supervised by Kodansha for accuracy. Of these, 60 currently running titles like Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro and Edens Zero are getting the simupub treatment. A full list of the available titles can be viewed at the very end of this article.
Titles can be read for free through a ticket system. First, all titles will have the first few chapters available for free off the bat, and further chapters can be unlocked with the use of tickets. Each day a Normal Ticket is issued for each title for free and allows you to unlock other chapters for three days. Additional Premium Tickets can also be gotten through login bonuses or watching advertisements and with a little bit of keen ticket management you can get away with reading about four or five chapters a day without paying a red cent.
On the other hand, if that’s too much bother, you can just go ahead and exchange your red cents for Points at a rate of one red cent for one point. These can be used to unlock chapters permanently. The cost of chapters varies depending on the size and how recently it was published.
Fans of Attack on Titan, Tokyo Revengers, and Fairy Tail are really in luck too because in honor of K Manga’s debut, all chapters of these titles will be available for free for a limited time. The only catch is that there’s a daily cap on how many chapters can be read, but it’s all there for the reading.
Also in celebration of the service’s launch, Kodansha is planning an online shindig on 22 June packed full of stuff fans are going to love. Behind-the-scenes stories and live drawings by artists can be enjoyed during the livestreamed event and exclusive prizes can also be won.
Unfortunately, K Manga is only limited to the USA for the time being but Kodansha says they are working on making it available in other regions too as soon as possible. In the meantime, at least we can all watch the launch party when it hits later this summer on Kodansha’s YouTube channel.
K Manga: iOS, Android
Images: © 2023 KODANSHA LTD.ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Full list of titles at launch (English titles are subject to change, titles with * are simupub)
As the Gods Will The Second Series
Ace of the Diamond Act II
The Seven Deadly Sins
Domestic Girlfriend
UQ HOLDER!
ACMA: GAME
Days
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
Fuuka
Baby Steps
Real Account
Love and Lies
Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl
Ace of the Diamond
A Silent Voice
My Wife is Wagatsuma-san
Fairy Tail: Twin Dragons of Saber Tooth
Fairy Tail
Bloody Monday
GE: Good Ending
Fire Force
Boarding School Juliet
Attack on Titan: Junior High
Air Gear
Fairy Tail: Rhodonite
Fairy Girls
Suzuka
Attack on Titan
*The Heroic Legend of Arslan
*Tomodachi Game
To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts
Happiness
Attack on Titan: Before the Fall
Attack on Titan: Lost Girls
Flying Witch
The Two Faces of Misaki Hoshino.
Nekogahara: Stray Cat Samurai
The Flowers of Evil
Sankarea
Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods
Mardock Scramble
GREEN WORLDZ
*I’m Standing on a Million Lives
Rave Master
Again!!
Magical Sempai
Until Your Bones Rot
*To Your Eternity
School Rumble
O Maidens In Your Savage Season
Dolly Kill Kill
Tokyo Revengers
Fairy tail zero
Will It Be the World or Her?
Fairy Tail S
Smile Down the Runway
*Rent-a-Girlfriend
The Quintessential Quintuplets
*Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro
Red Riding Hood’s Wolf Apprentice
Blissful Land
*That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life
Welcome to the Ballroom
Your Lie in April
Sherlock Bones
*The Lady’s Servant
Love Hina
Negima!
BAKEMONOGATARI
Museum
Princess Resurrection
Princess Resurrection Nightmare
Farewell, My Dear Cramer
She’s Adopted a High School Boy!
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence
InitialD
*MF GHOST
*Grand Blue Dreaming
*Orient
*EDENS ZERO
*Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Battle Angel Alita
Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist-
BECK
Capeta
*Blue Lock
What I Love About You
Fairy Tail: City Hero
Can You Just Die, My Darling?
Yokuoni: Ogres of Greed
*Yozakura Quartet
Altair: A Record of Battles
*Peach Boy Riverside
*Noragami Stray God
Those Snow White Notes
Kakushigoto: My Dad’s Secret Ambition
Pumpkin Scissors
Goodbye! I’m Being Reincarnated!
In/Spectre
Cells at Work!
Cells NOT at Work!
APOSIMZ
*The Fable
Giant Killing
Starving Anonymous
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Die Wergelder
Why The Bell Tolls at Dusk
Knights of Sidonia
Cells at Work: Bacteria!
Cells at Work! CODE BLACK
Cells at Work and Friends!
*The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) “Mediocre” Demon!
Ao-chan Can’t Study!
*Drifting Dragons
*When Will Ayumu Make His Move?
Shaman King
Missions of Love
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King’s 10 Children in Another World
Cells at Work: Platelets!
Seven Deadly Sins Seven Days
Fort of Apocalypse
Inuyashiki
Vinland Saga
Blade of the Immortal
ARE YOU lost？
Wave, Listen To Me
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest
*My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1
The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu
Devils’ Line
Kounodori: Dr. Stork
Forest of Piano
1122: For a Happy Marriage
Burn the House Down
The Dawn of the Witch
Cells at Work! White Brigade
All-Rounder Meguru
BLAME!
Sachi’s Monstrous Appetite
Chihayafuru
Mashima HERO’S
*Am I Actually the Strongest?
*The Great Cleric
*Otherworldly Munchkin: Let’s Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP!
*Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement
Star⇄Crossed!!
My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought
Whisper Me a Love Song
The Shadows of Who We Once Were
*A Couple of Cuckoos
Cells at Work: Baby!
*Girlfriend, Girlfriend
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Full-Color Version
My Roomie Is a Dino
*Chillin’ in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King’s Army
The Beast Player
My Maid, Miss Kishi
MagaTsuki
*My Home Hero
*TenPuru: No One Can Live on Loneliness
Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend
*The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World
*The Inferior Magic Swordsman
*As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
*I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage
The Ultimate Fire Sorcerer’s Return: Through Hellfire and Back!
*Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I’m Actually the Strongest
*Shangri-La Frontier
Manchuria Opium Squad
Sweat and Soap
Kasane
Moteki
*Second-Life Cheat Mage: Life Turned Out to Be Easy after Being Reincarnated 1,000 Years into the Future
Hozuki’s Coolheadedness
*Wistoria: Wand and Sword
We’re New at This
A Raven for All Seasons
*The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
*WIND BREAKER
*The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
The Best of Attack on Titan: In Color
*The Café Terrace and its Goddesses
Quality Assurance in Another World
HERO PLATOON: The Taciturn Hero Will Not Be Persuaded!
*Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan
*I Left my A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
*Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms
Asami Kuroki’s on A(nother) Bender!
The Russian Transfer and the Polyglot
*The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses
Fujisaki-kun’s Prey-ful Life
Parasyte
Ajin Demi Human
Marginal Operation
*Blue Period
*Reincarnated Adventurer of the Curse Mark – Enjoying Freedom As The Strongest Sage –
A Psycho’s World
The 47 Great Wars
*Useless Skill Auto Mode: Activate
The Ultimate Healer Restores All
Magus of the Library
I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die
Parasyte Reversi
*Hiragi-san’s House of Vampires
*The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
*Starving Anonymous Re:Velation
ALIVE
Police in a Pod
Say I Love You
Medalist
Dragon Head
The Ghost in the Shell
Something’s Wrong With Us
LDK
Defying Kurosaki-kun
Ghost in the Shell Standalone Complex
*The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm
Nina the Starry Bride
My Boy in Blue
Basilisk
The Prince’s Black Poison
Kiss Him Not Me
Nodame Cantabile
A Girl & Her Guard Dog
Perfect World
Ran the Peerless Beauty
Gakuen Prince
Waiting for Spring
A Condition Called Love
*GACHIAKUTA
Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight
Living-Room Matsunaga-san
Kakafukaka
Kira-kun Today
Real Girl
*Witch Hat Atelier
Lovesick Ellie
My Little Monster
Love’s Reach
My Sweet Girl
Beware the Kamiki Brothers!
Asahi-sempai’s Favorite
Liar X Liar
My Boyfriend in Orange
The Walls Between Us
Witchcraft Works
Peach girl
*The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
We Must Never Fall in Love!
MARS
You Got Me, Sempai!
Shaman King: Zero
Can I Kiss You Every Day?
My Boss’s Kitten
You’re My Pet
A Kiss, For Real
Ya Boy Kongming!
Tokyo Tarareba Girls
Love Massage Melting Beauty Treatment
My Best (♀) Butler
The Tale of Genji Dreams at Dawn
House of the sun
*BLUE LOCK -EPISODE NAGI-
Our Precious Conversations
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys
World’s End and Apricot Jam
*Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji
*Retropolis Scratch
What Did You Eat Yesterday?
Guilty
Land of the Lustrous
Gleipnir
Mushishi
The Full-Time Wife Escapist
Hotaru’s Way
Saint Young Men
Drowning Love
*Abe-kun’s Got Me Now!
Watari-kun’s ****** Is about to Collapse
COPPELION
Unlimited Fafnir
Sweetness and Lightning
Interviews With Monster Girls
Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live
Back Street Girls
All-Out!!
Kokkoku Moment by Moment
CITY
I Fell in Love After School
Mysterious Girlfriend X
Boss Wife
The Yagyu Ninja Scrolls
10 Dance
Momo’s Iron Will
Imperfect Girl
The Witch and the Beast
Boys Run the Riot
Men’s Life -Her Secret Life in The Boys’ Dormitory-
Undead Girl Murder Farce
DEATHTOPIA
Clockwork Planet
Amefurashi
Shojo Fight
She’s My Knight
The Springtime of My Life Began with You
The Golden Sheep
I’m in Love and It’s the End of the World
With a Dog and a Cat, Every Day is Fun
Cosplay Animal
Princess Jellyfish
No. 6
My Brother the Shut In
Maid in Honey
Beauty Bunny
Peach Heaven
Ex-Enthusiasts: MotoKare Mania
The Gods Lie
Chi’s Sweet Home
NOiSE
Ayanashi
Pitch – Black ten
Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.
A School Frozen in Time
BLAME! The Electrofishers’ Escape
Noragami Stray Stories
Toppu GP
Paradise Residence
BLAME! academy and so on
Danza
Livingstone
The Ghost and the Lady (The Black Museum)
The Writer and His Housekeeper
Queen Bee
When We Shout for Love
My Pink is Overflowing
Practice Makes Perfect
Atsumori-kun’s Bride-to-Be
Araki Won’t Be Tamed
Wake Up Sleeping Beauty
Four Kisses, in Secret
How Do You Do, Koharu?
Heroine for Hire
Peach Mermaid
Let’s Kiss in Secret Tomorrow
The Dorm of Love and Secrets
Arisa
Fairy Tail Blue Mistral
Kamikamikaeshi
Kitchen Princess
I Am Here!
With the Sheikh in His Harem
Monster Soul
YUZU the Pet Vet
Let’s Dance a Waltz
The Prince’s Romance Gambit
A Springtime with Ninjas
Black Panther and Sweet 16
Aoba-kun’s Confessions
I’ll Win You Over, Sempai!
Stellar Witch LIP☆S
Manga Dogs
Those Summer Days
MabuSasa
The Prince in His Dark Days
Attack on Titan No Regrets
Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition
The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire
The Wizard and His Fairy
Good Dog, Cerberus!
Love in Focus
Fairy Tail Ice Trail
Spoof on Titan
Tokyo Tarareba Girls RETURNS
To Write Your Words
The Story of Our Unlikely Love
Keeping His Whims In Check
Peach Girl NEXT
Knight of the Ice
Key Ring Lock
Frau Faust
FukuFuku Kitten Tales
Sue & Tai-Chan
Complex Age
Ichi-F
Crocodile Baron
