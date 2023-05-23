Actor/director visits Japan as part of promotion for Creed III’s Japanese release and its special anime short.
Japan often only gets Hollywood movies months after their overseas release, and that’s true again with Creed III. Though the latest installment in the Rocky spinoff series came out in U.S. theaters all the way back in early March, it won’t be premiering in Japan until later this week.
Japanese moviegoers are going to get a little something special to reward them for their patience, though. In March, word started going around that there was a Creed anime in the works, and while it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a full-blown animated series, an Instagram post by lead actor/director Michael B. Jordan has revealed “We made a special anime as a surprise for Japanese fans that will play at the end of the film.”
Jordan has long been vocal about his passion for Japanese animation, with Creed III containing references to various anime series in its costuming, fight choreography, and storyline. Most notably, there’s clear parallel between the relationships of Creed III’s Adonis and Damian and Naruto’s Naruto and Sasuke, friends turned enemies who just might still be able to reconcile once their battles are done.
So it’s cool to see that while visiting Japan to promote Creed III, Johnson visited the offices of Pierrot, the studio that produced the Naruto anime.
大の #NARUTO 好きで知られる俳優のマイケル・B・ジョーダンさんがぴえろに遊びに来られました！— 株式会社ぴえろ (@studiopierrot) May 22, 2023
NARUTOのキャラクターデザイナー・西尾鉄也氏の色紙をプレゼント！ pic.twitter.com/aXi7xAPrr6
“Actor Michael B. Jordan, who’s known as a big Naruto fan, came to visit us at Pierrot! Naruto character designer Tetsuya Nishio presented him with a shikishi,” tweeted the studio, a shikishi being a thick, stiff paper used for celebrity autographs in Japan.
Like any enthusiastic shonen anime/manga fan visiting Japan, Jordan also stopped by a branch of the Jump Shop, where he posed with a life-size Naruto statue and got some My Hero Academia stickers.
オリジナルネームシール作りにも挑戦!!— ワーナー ブラザース ジャパン (@warnerjp) May 18, 2023
完成したのはこちら↓
マイケル・B・ジョーダンのJUMP SHOP初体験の様子は後日公開🎥#クリード来日
『#クリード 過去の逆襲』5/26公開🥊 pic.twitter.com/7zyQGn5YD3
Back on the movie biz side of things, Jordan appeared at a red carpet event at Korakuen Hall, Tokyo’s most fabled boxing venue.
／— ワーナー ブラザース ジャパン (@warnerjp) May 17, 2023
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻
マイケル・B・ジョーダン!!!!
＼
5/26公開『#クリード 過去の逆襲』
レッドカーペットイベントに
マイケル・B・ジョーダンが登場✨
会場はボクシングの聖地・後楽園ホール🥊
たくさんのファンに大歓声で迎えられています👏#クリード来日 pic.twitter.com/379R1612G8
Creed III releases in Japan on May 26, under the title Creed: Kako no Gyakushu, meaning “Creed: The Past’s Counterattack.”
Source, featured image: Twitter/@studiopierrot
