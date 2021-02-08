Giant castle is one of two new anime attractions revealed in Japan this week.
Since it was first announced three years ago, Ghibli Park, an upcoming wonderland in Aichi Prefecture dedicated to the magical world of Studio Ghibli, has been teasing us all with a tantalising collection of updates and developments.
This week, they finally gave us a real treat, with the unveiling of two new attractions from two of the studio’s most beloved films: Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke.
According to Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura, who has been updating his Twitter account with new details whenever they come to hand, the Howl’s Moving Castle exhibit will be located in the Witch’s Valley area of the park.
▼ The Witch’s Valley area is marked in red on the map of the park below.
Omura says the castle is set to stand 16 metres (52 feet) in height, similar to the size of a four-to-five storey building, with rotating canons resembling eyeballs, just like the castle in the film. Inside, visitors will feel like they’ve stepped into the movie, with special areas like Howl’s bedroom waiting to be explored.
▼ This CG image of the castle only hints at how amazing it’ll be, as it’s set to be painted with colours to match the castle in the film.
⑫「魔女の谷」の「ハウルの城」のＣＧパースです。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
高さ約１６ｍとなる大スケールで、目玉のような大砲が動く非常にリアルなものにします。
内部に入ってハウルの寝室も観覧でき、映画の世界観を存分にお楽しみ頂けます。
実際の色や素材感は、より映画の世界に近づけたものになる予定です。 pic.twitter.com/C9MvnodSBI
The other big update from Omura is new concept art for Irontown, in the Princess Mononoke area of the park (marked in light green on the park map). Visitors will be able to enter Irontown, the outcast settlement from the movie, through its iconic wooden fence, which features a viewing platform at the entrance to recreate the fort-like feel of the town.
⑩「もののけの里」の「タタラ場」を外側から見たＣＧパースです。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
入口に物見台を備えた柵を巡らせ、劇中の砦的なイメージを演出します。 pic.twitter.com/BABXFc4QbV
To get to the Princess Mononoke zone, there’ll be an extra wide path starting at the West Exit, with a three-metre (9.8-feet) wide road and a nine-metre wide footpath to create a sense of space and openness.
⑳園路整備のイメージです。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
こちらは、もののけの里エリア入口から西口に至る園路です。
歩道の幅を９ｍ、車道の幅を３ｍとし、ゆったりと歩ける空間を確保します。
西口からどんどこ森までの園路は、「となりのトトロ」をイメージした「わだち道」とする予定です。 pic.twitter.com/pAFtnbXrS7
Fans of My Neighbour Totoro will want to take the “Rutted Road” through the woods, mimicking the nature trails from the movie, which leads to the Dondoko Forest Area (marked in purple on the park map).
▼ Dondoko Forest will feature a recreation of the countryside shrine seen in the film.
Other updates include less visually exciting but equally important details regarding things like car parks, with 400 bays being constructed on the north side and 550 bays on the east side of the park, and renovation of existing facilities on the site, like toilets, roads, entrances and rest areas.
▼ The renovated North Entrance boasts a large plaza with a store, an information centre, and a rest area housed in four circular buildings.
⑱公園北エントランスの再整備のイメージです。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
リニモの愛・地球博記念公園駅から南を臨んでおり、中央奥にエレベーター棟が見えます。
広場には、案内所や休憩所、売店など４つの円形建物を配置する予定です。 pic.twitter.com/UzWDz658CI
The site being used for the park is the former Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, which was home to Mei and Satsuki’s house from My Neighbour Totoro. That house will remain in the new park, in the Totoro-themed Dondoko Forest Area.
⑧「どんどこ森エリア」では、既存の「サツキとメイの家」に加え、映画「となりのトトロ」の世界観をより身近に、より深く感じられ、お子様も楽しめるような散策路等の整備を進めます。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
この「青春の丘」「ジブリの大倉庫」「どんどこ森」の３エリアは、２０２２年秋の開業を予定しています。 pic.twitter.com/QWcqWCds7s
The Dondoko Forest area will be one of the first zones of the park to open in autumn 2022, along with Youth Hill (where guests can visit the antique shop seen in Whisper of the Heart) and the Ghibli Warehouse, marked on the map below in orange and purple respectively.
The Ghibli Warehouse will be set up to make visitors feel like they’re miniature people in The Secret World of Arietty.
⑦「ジブリの大倉庫」の展示イメージを描いたデザイン画です。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
こちらは映画「借りぐらしのアリエッティ」に登場する小人の家と、彼女たちの目線で見た植物の茂る庭です。
ぜひ、小人になった気分を味わって頂きたいと思います。 pic.twitter.com/sfG4bsBmBP
One corner of the warehouse will look like the ruins from Laputa: Castle in the Sky, complete with a robot soldier from the film.
⑥「ジブリの大倉庫」の展示イメージを描いたデザイン画です。— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
映画「天空の城ラピュタ」に登場する廃墟となった天空の城をモチーフに周囲を廃墟風に仕上げ、そこに映画に登場するロボット兵が展示されています。 pic.twitter.com/D4AmflUOZn
There’ll also be a permanent exhibition room, a special exhibition room, a video exhibition room, a playground, and a shop/cafe inside the warehouse.
⑤「ジブリの大倉庫エリア」では、「倉庫」らしさと懐かしさを感じる和洋折衷の建築空間をイメージして、常設展示室、企画展示室、映像展示室、遊び場、売店・喫茶、収蔵施設等を整備します。２０２２年２月に整備工事を完了し、展示・演示工事に着手する予定です。 pic.twitter.com/UHrnSU9uhm— 大村秀章 (@ohmura_hideaki) February 3, 2021
The park aims to utilise green energy as much as possible, in keeping with the environment-conscious theme of many Ghibli movies, and the park itself. And according to the governor, the park is still on track to open on time, in autumn 2022, which, considering we’ve been anxiously waiting for it to open since it was first announced in 2017, is a date that can’t come soon enough.
Source, images: Aichi Prefectural Government
