After seven whole years of waiting, Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture was finally complete in March this year, so now it’s ready to start switching things up by adding a slew of new menu items to its restaurant and food outlets.

Over at Gütiokipänjä, the bakery in Valley of Witches designed to look like the one from Kiki’s Delivery Service, there’ll be a new “Rice Curry Croquette” available for 480 yen (US$2.97).

▼ This spicy curry-flavoured rice croquette is cleverly designed to like a Soot Sprite.

The Flying Oven, also in Valley of Witches, is a sit-down restaurant that serves hearty meals inspired by European cuisine. It’ll be adding an English Breakfast to its menu on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

▼ The bacon and eggs are reminiscent of the meal in Howl’s Moving Castle.

The Transcontinental Flight Cafe, located in the Grand Warehouse, has a menu inspired by “meals that long-distance pilots would eat with one hand while flying the plane”. On the limited-time sandwich menu, designed to make customers feel as if they’ve landed in different countries during a voyage, is a new Pad Thai sandwich (850 yen).

▼ This tasty stop-off in Thailand comes with a cute nod to Porco Rosso.

The cafe will also be adding four new flavours to its gelato lineup this summer — cassata, lemon, mango, and chocolate. There are six out of 10 possible flavours available on any given day so you won’t know which ones will be on the menu, but the park says at least one of the new flavours will be on hand every day.

▼ One flavour costs 550 yen and two 900 yen, with the below photo showing cassata on top and lemon on the bottom.

Finally, visitors to Rotunda Kazegaoka, located at the main entrance to the park, will be able to enjoy a couple of new dishes in the Japanese-themed cafeteria.

▼ Pure Ice Chazuke – Shrimp Tempura (1,200 yen)

Chazuke usually consists of hot tea poured over rice, but here we have a summertime twist that sees shaved ice piled atop an onigiri rice ball, served up with a boiled egg, seaweed and seasoned shrimp tempura, an Aichi specialty, on the side.

▼ Pure Shaved Ice – Kurumi Mochi (800 yen)

Joining the savoury iced dish is a sweet one, containing shiratama mochi balls with walnuts, and zunda soybean paste under a mound of shaved ice.

It’s definitely a cool lineup of new menu items that’ll help to counter the heat as you explore the park, and they’ll be available from 17 July until the end of September.

