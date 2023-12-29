Even if you don’t have a kimono to use, there’s style some beautiful artwork you can buy!

The New Year is nearly upon us, and that means a lot of families in Japan will start doing some New Year Cleaning (probably to make room for all the stuff they got in their New Year’s Lucky Bags). Some might be digging out old kimono they never wear anymore and wondering what to do with them. There’s always the option to refashion them into modern garb or stylish hats, but if you’re no good at sewing or are not interested in wearing them, there’s another option: have them upcycled it into beautiful art!

Ikasu, a service whose name means “to revive” or “to give second life”, takes the gorgeous woven patterns of kimono and turns them into stylish, elegant wall art that combines the traditional with the modern.

In their latest products, for example, they’ve utilized the texture, shape, and feel of “paulownia dance”, a vibrant pattern of blue flowers. Using wooden frames as borders they’ve given new life to the old kimono fabric, a modern twist to a traditional art form, all while being careful to respect the history and sentiments behind the original garment.

If you’ve got a kimono collecting dust in a closet somewhere, this is a fantastic way to upcycle it and preserve the memories woven into the fabric. The artist behind each piece, Lena Okamoto, will use her experience and extensive knowledge to draw out what’s special about the fabric of your precious, one-of-a-kind kimono. Then she’ll turn it into a completely unique work of art–so that you don’t have to toss a precious heirloom to make room in your closet. And best of all, by using your own kimono, you’ll get a special price on the finished work of art!

You can even make special requests. If, for example, you have multiple kimonos, they can combine them into one work of art, if you desire. If you just want to use a particular part of the kimono, such as the sleeve or sash, that’s perfectly fine too. Whatever you dream up, Ikasu can probably do it.

Of course, if you don’t have any kimono lying around, they still have lots of pre-made kimono art in various colors and styles available for sale on their website, with prices ranging from 17,000 yen (US$120) to 770,000 yen. And shipping from their online store is available worldwide! Check out their Instagram page for updates and new styles, and to inquire about turning your own kimono into art. Don’t let those beautiful fabrics and patterns go to waste!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!