A new form breathes a new life into an old fashion.
Kimono are a part of traditional Japanese culture and will forever be respected as such, but sadly with the advent of modern clothing (which only takes a few seconds to put on as opposed to an hour or more for a formal kimono), kimono have largely become out of style for everyday wear.
As a result, some Japanese people have kimono just sitting in their closet, abandoned and forgotten, and so many fashionistas and crafty up-cyclers have started thinking of how to use the beautiful fabrics in a new way, like in modern wedding dresses, sneakers, and drinking bottles. Fashion designer Keiko Tagai‘s way was to turn them into stylish, modern hats.
▼ “We breathe new life into kimonos and are creating hats. Please enjoy Japanese style in every daily life.”
View this post on Instagram
New items✨KIMONO HAT ・ ・ ＊ご連絡＊ KIMONO FACE MASK sold out. Thank you🙇 着物マスクは、レディース・メンズ共に170枚完売いたしました。ご購入いただき、誠にありがとうございました。 現在、大手アパレルメーカー様等々によりオシャレで素敵なマスクの販売開始されたことで、世界中のマスク不足も徐々に解消されつつある様に思いますので、マスクの生産販売はこれにて終了させていただきます。 ・ ・ 着物ハットにつきましては、新作50種前後予定で進めておりましたが、コロナの影響による取引先企業様の休業により、着物以外の必要資材の仕入れが困難な状況で、予定種類数をまだ達成できておりませんが💦楽しみにしていただけると嬉しぃ～です😌 ・ ・ コロナはまだ不安定ですが、皆様がまた笑顔で暮らせますように❤️ ・ ・ #ありがとうございました #マスク #着物ハット #帽子 #ハット #カンカン帽 #つば広ハット #中折れハット #ボーラーハット #シルクハット #ウールハット #帽子好き #着物好き #着物ファッション #着物 #亀甲 #家紋 #漢字 #thankyou #facemask #kimonohat #keikotagai #unique #hat #hats #boaterhat #tophat #hatlover #japanesekimono #kimonofashion
Tagai has taken many different kimono fabrics and created an array of different hats for all occasions, from casual to formal. These hats are beautifully designed in many different styles, and can be worn by both men and women.
▼ Keiko Tagai wearing a Kimono Hat
View this post on Instagram
今日のコーデ。この時期は、お気に入りのメンズ羽織ヘビロテしてます。 Outfit of the day✌️ この抽象的なグリッター柄が好き❤️ ・ ・ ・ #今日のコーデ #コーデ #コーディネート #メンズライク #デザイナー #ファッション #ファッションコーデ #羽織 #着物 #KIMONOHAT #keikotagai #着物ハット #帽子 #ハット #おしゃれ好き #オシャレコーデ #着物コーデ #着物コーディネート #着物女子 #おしゃれ好きな人と繋がりたい #outfit #outfitoftheday #hat #hatlover #kimono #fashionloverstyle #womanfashionstyle #kimonofashion #instagram #instafashionista
Tagai’s brand, Keiko Tagai, has also opened a service that allows customers to turn their own forgotten kimono into hats. These custom-made hats are tailored to match the customer’s style and the pattern of the kimono. They’re also sized just for them, so they would be the only hats of their kind in the world.
View this post on Instagram
新作をオンラインショップにアップしました。 We added new items to our online shop! ・ ・ 今回は、リモートワーク用帽子として、着物生地を選びました😌 ・ メイクもヘアスタイルも完全電源オフの日に、ちょっとコンビニへ、ちょっとそこまでって時、服やヘアスタイルをバシ！っときめるのちょっぴり面倒だったりしますよね。 (そんな日私は、だいたい頭散らかってますw) ・ なので、普段着のまま気取らず 「サクッと被って秒でおしゃれ✨」になるように。 ・ ・ その他、カジュアルからフォーマルシーンまで使える帽子も数点ご用意しています。 KIMONO HATは、ユニセックスです。 皆様にワクワクしてもらえたら嬉しぃです。 ・ ・ #kimonohat #サステナブル #ファッション #着物リメイク #着物ハット #keikotagai #着物 #黒留袖 #鶴 #麻の葉 #おしゃれ #かっこいい #モード #ストリートスタイル #ストリート系 #個性派 #おしゃれ好き #帽子好き #帽子 #ハット #hat #hats #unique #boaterhat #japanesestyle #streetstyle #kimono #hatlover #sustainablefashion #fashion
Because the nature of kimono fabrics vary, each hat, whether custom made or not, is carefully hand-created by an artisan, who adjusts the use of linings, stapling, and glue in order to bring out the best of the fabric and pattern in the hat. All of the hats are also sustainably developed, too, according to the website, so you can be fashionable and eco-minded at the same time.
View this post on Instagram
＊イベント出展情報＊ いよいよ明日✨ 日本の美しい着物を皆さまに日常で楽しんでもらいたい想いで、着物を現代風にアレンジした帽子、バッグ、チョーカーその他、御朱印ガールのための御朱印帳入れなど多数ご用意しております。 ・ デザインフェスタvol.50 日時:11月17日(日)、11時～19時 場所:東京ビッグサイト ブース番号:F-149 (西1ホールの一階です) ・ ぜひお立ち寄りくださいませ。 皆さまにお会いできるのを楽しみにお待ちしております❤️🙇 #デザインフェスタ #デザフェス #デザインフェスタ50 #デザフェス50 #イベント #イベント #着物ハット #オーダーメイド #帽子 #ハンドメイド #着物 #おしゃれ女子 #御朱印ガール
The website claims that KEIKO TAGAI is the world’s first fashion brand to create hats out of kimono, though that’s technically not true, since one company sold caps made with kimono fabric a few years ago. Still, these hats look amazing, and we’d love to get our hands on one!
View this post on Instagram
KIMONO HAT✨ #KIMONOHAT #keikotagai #ハット #帽子 #トークハット #ヘッドドレス #着物リメイク #着物ハット #着物 #振袖 #レディースファッション #着物好き #帽子好き #おしゃれ #フォーマル #カジュアル #hat #hats #japanesestyle #kimono #japanesekimono #fascinator #millinery #hatlove #womenfashion #kimonofashion #womenfashion #kimonolove #stylish #unique
Prices of Keiko Tagai’s kimono hats range from 14,400 yen (US$137.99) to 41,200 yen ($393.10) per hat. You can buy them on their online shop, and overseas fashion-lovers can rejoice in knowing that they offer free shipping worldwide!
Source: Japaaaan, Keiko Tagai
Top image: Keiko Tagai
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply