Onsen and Edo appeal added right next to to Toyosu’s biggest travel destination.

For generations, Toyosu was a part of Tokyo that wasn’t on travelers’ radars. That changed in 2018, though, with the opening of Toyosu Market, the replacement for the fabled Tsukiji fish market. As the new gateway to some of the freshest sushi possible, Toyosu has become a bucket-list destination for foodies, and the neighborhood is about to get another great attraction in the form of a brand-new hot spring bathhouse and facility dedicated to the wider wonders of Japanese cuisine beyond just sushi.

Toyosu Senkyaku Bankai will be located right next to Toyosu Market, and the complex will be hard to miss. In the section designed to recreate the atmosphere of Edo-period Tokyo, you’ll find three floors of dining and snacking options, ranging from comfort food like ramen to unagi (freshwater eel) and, of course, delicious seafood. Specialty shops will also offer items such as ukiyo-e art and traditional Japanese woodwork crafts.

The true feast for the eyes, though, is waiting at Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club, the 24-hour multi-story hot spring facility situated by Tokyo Bay.

Here you’ll be able to soak away the fatigue of a day spent walking around Toyosu while looking out over the water at breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Tokyo skyline.

If you’d like to warm yourself up while keeping your clothes on, patrons of the bathhouse can also enjoy a rooftop open-air footbath with 360-degree views…

…and there’s even a foot-bath area open to the general public.

Though there’s no naturally heated spring bubbling up from the ground in Toyosu, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club does boast genuine hot spring water, which is transported to the site daily from the Kanagawa towns of Hakone and Yugawara, two of the region’s best-loved onsen towns.

Patrons are also given their choice of loaner yukata (lightweight kimono) to wear while at the bathhouse facility, which in addition to baths has restaurants, relaxation spaces, and massage services.

And if understandably, you’re ready to hit the sack after a full day of eating and bathing, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club also has 71 hotel guest rooms for those wishing to stay overnight.

Both the Senkyaku Banrai market and Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club open on February 1.

Location information

Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai / 豊洲千客万来

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Toyosu 6-5-1

東京都江東区豊洲6丁目5番1号

Website (Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club)

Source: PR Times via IT Media

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club

