The Akihabara Figure Tower lives up to its name.

If there’s one place you don’t ever have to hide how big an otaku you are, it’s Tokyo’s Akihabara district, the world’s densest and most extensive concentration of specialty stores and event venues for fans of anime and Japanese video games. And if Akihabara is a place for great big otaku, it’s only fitting that it’s about to get a brand-new great big figure store.

Set to open later this month is the Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower. Yes, the shop’s name is truth in advertising, because it’s an eight-story skyscraper filled with figures!

▼ It’s unclear if the finished exterior will sport the “Figure paradise!” banner shown in the artist’s rendition, but it’s a true statement whether or not it’s explicitly made by the signage.

Hard-core collectors will no doubt want to scale the spire and explore each and every level, but if you’re looking for something specific and want to know where to start your search, the floors are categorized as:

● 1st floor: Collectible figures (Miniature figures, LookUp, BE@RBRICK)

● 2nd floor: Popular franchise scale figures (Hatsune Miku, Evangelion, Godzilla, Nintendo, Square Enix, Shonen Jump and shonen manga)

● 3rd floor: Action figures (Nendroid, S.H. Figuarts, figma)

● 4th floor: Tokusatsu robots, American comics and movie characters (Kamen Rider, Ultraman, American comics and movies, Gundam robots)

● 5th floor: General/bishojo anime (general anime, bishojo anime, games popular with women)

●6th floor: Bishojo, games, VTubers (Love Live!, The Idolmaster, virtual YouTubers, Azur Lane, Fate)

● 7th floor: Bishojo figures (illustrator, original, and adult characters)

● 8th floor: Event space

The grand opening announcement doesn’t specify what’s on the schedule for the 8th-floor event space, but it seems like a safe bet that it’ll host exhibitions of new figures and fan meetings for popular franchises.

Speaking of the grand opening, it’s coming up on July 19, and for the Figure Tower’s first three days in operation they’ll be running a number of special promotions. While supplies last, staff will be handing out uchiwa (non-folding fans) decorated with an illustration of Amiami’s Amico mascot character…

…and shoppers who make a purchase will receive an Amico sticker (also while supplies last).

For big spenders, there’ll be a figure giveaway lottery, with one ticket for every 5,000 yen (US$31.25) you spend, up to a maximum of five per checkout. A total of 341 figures are being given away, with winter receiving their right there on the spot.

▼ The multilingual explanation sign also shows that Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower is welcoming to otaku visiting from overseas as well.

And in the very likely scenario that you find yourself headed home from the Figure Tower with a lot of very full shopping bags, you’ll be happy to know that it’s just a two-minute walk from the Denkigai (Electric Town) Exit of JR Akihabara Station, so you won’t have to lug your new figures very far to get to the train home or back to your hotel.

Shop information

Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower / あみあみ秋葉原フィギュアタワー

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Soto Kanda 1-15-3

東京都千代田区外神田1-15-3

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Amiami, PR Times

