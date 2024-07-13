Break the fourth wall of hunger for a limited time.

Deadpool has come a long way in Japan. The first film was unceremoniously delayed by nearly half a year here compared to virtually everywhere else in the world for some reason. Now, however, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will not only have among the earliest releases in the world on 24 July but it will be bestowed the highest honor a movie can receive in this country – a pop-up cafe!

▼ “For the good boys and girls of Shibuya ♥”

From 17 July to 5 August, the Shibuya Tsutaya Collaboration Cafe will be saluting the latest film with a lineup of themed culinary creations and much more.

The centerpiece of this menu is the I ♥ 2 Tier BFF ♥♥ Box-Red Rice and Yellow Curry for 2,000 yen (US$13). This combo features a Deadpool-red puck of chicken rice and mild Wolverine-yellow curry loaded with vegetables, showing that these two heroes go together like curry and rice… which is a simile that plays a lot better in Japanese.

For a lighter meal, there’s the I ♥ French Toast with Yellow Fruits & Ice Cream for 1,800 yen. This is two slices of French toast smothered in two kinds of rich sauce with a bold flavor inspired by the bold lines of our film’s protagonist. On the other side is a pile of yellow fruits and yellow ice cream inspired by the fact our film’s other protagonist wears a yellow suit, showing that these two heroes go together like French toast and fruit… which isn’t really a thing in Japanese either.

There’s also an array of drinks such as the I ♥ Coca-Cola for 990 yen, which features many of the things Deadpool is known for such as two Pocky swords and shameless product placement. Diners can also try the Claw Chips Yellow Juice for 990 yen, showing yet again that these two heroes go together like potato chips, mango, whipped cream, and juice.

By now you must be thinking this is all really expensive. Well, how about if they sweeten the deal by throwing in one of four types of Deadpool & Wolverine stickers for free?

No?

All right, sunshine, how about being entered to win some exciting merch just by dining at this pop-up cafe? All paying customers can take part in a draw to receive one of four items: a necklace, a T-shirt, a button, or a Deadpool dollar. Granted, I’m not sure what that last thing even is, but anyone who eats and drinks at this cafe is guaranteed to win one of them, and that ain’t bad.

Let’s see… What else we got here? There’s going to be a neat Deadpool statue on display too.

So, aside from it being kind of pricey and in all probability not held in the city you’re reading this in, why not head on down to the Deadpool and Wolverine pop-up cafe at Shibuya Tsutaya Collaboration Cafe? Really, those are only two reasons not to do it and I just gave you at least three reasons to do it, so get to work.

Pop-up Cafe Information

Shibuya Tsutaya Collaboration Cafe: Deadpool & Wolverine

7F Shibuya Tsutaya

Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 21-6

東京都渋谷区宇田川町21-6

Open 17 July – 5 August, 2024

Admission: 550 yen

Meals are served in blocks throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

