Stranger Pronto is a must for all fans of the hit Netflix series.

Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things, the series about a group of kids in the ’80s who get caught up in crazy supernatural hijinx and top secret government exploits, was also a big hit in Japan. And so, back in July, Netflix decided to team up with Japanese café-bar chain Pronto to open a Stranger Things themed cafe in their Shibuya Fukuras branch. The collaboration, called ‘Stranger Pronto‘, was set to run until September, but due to popular demand the café’s run was extended to the end of December.

For our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma, visiting the café has been on his to-do list ever since it first opened. But due to the café’s overwhelming popularity — this is the only Stranger Things collaboration café in the whole world — getting a seat was pretty tricky. Luckily, he recently managed to snag a reservation for one, and finally got to check it out.

As Masanuki arrived at the café, the other patrons who had reserved for the same time as him were already lining up outside. The inside of the café was completely obscured from the street, and it almost felt like everyone was lining up for an amusement park ride. What would be waiting for them inside?

▼ Finally, the door opened…

▼ … and Masanuki got transported straight to the Upside Down!

The café was full of displays and decorations fans of the show are sure to instantly recognise, such as the iconic promotional posters for each season 4 episode, designed by Brazillian artist Butcher Billy.

Once Masanuki was seated, it was time to order. The menu was full to the brim of iconic meals from the series, like Eleven’s beloved Eggo Waffles (800 yen [US$5.73]) and a Demogorgon Roast Beef Pasta (1,650 yen), which came with slices of beef arranged like a Demogorgon’s face.

Masanuki opted for something a little safer and went with ‘El’s First Burger’ (1,650 yen) and an Upside Down Cream Soda (700 yen). He also bought a Stranger Things keychain (880 yen) and an Eleven pin badge (550 yen) because after all, you’re only in the Upside Down once.

No attention to detail was spared, as Masanuki was given a buzzer with a picture of Argyle, the laid-back pizza boy from season four, to let him know when his meal would be ready.

While Masanuki waited for his meal, he took the opportunity to check out the photo spots, and there were a fair few. First up, there was the iconic fairy light alphabet wall seen in the Byers’ living room in season 1…

… and the road into Hawkins, complete with bicycle and eerie background.

There were lots of nods to the most recent season, too, like the bedsheet rope that lets Dustin and the gang travel between worlds. Many other customers were taking pictures with their hands reaching out to the rope, so Masanuki did too.

And speaking of season 4, there was also a clock in the wall, like the ones Vecna was obsessed with. If you roll your eyes back and leap in the air (and also have a friend who is excellent at taking well-timed shots), you can appear like you’re being controlled by the season 4 baddie.

Nods to Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy were also present, with café staff dressed as Scoops Ahoy workers. Steve and Robin would be proud!

There was also a spot with some Demogorgon trick art. All customers have an allotted time of one hour, so Masanuki could look around the café without feeling too rushed.

Finally, the Argyle buzzer started beeping and Masanuki’s food was ready to pick up. The Upside Down cream soda was, like the name suggests, upside down, with the cream on the bottom and soda on the top. It was super refreshing!

To accompany his drink was El’s First Burger, modelled after the first meal Eleven had after she escaped from the Hawkins labs. The burger patty was juicy, the vegetables were fresh and crispy and the buns were soft and fluffy. Masanuki completely understood why El ate this burger with such vigour in the show — it was delicious!

Before Masanuki knew it, an hour had flown by and his time in the Upside Down was drawing to a close. For fans of the show, a visit here is an absolute must, but reservations to the café are also an absolute must. You can book your spot up to seven days in advance, but Masanuki recommends booking it as soon as you can.

Stranger Pronto is open until the end of December.

Cafe information

Pronto Shibuya Fukuras Branch / Pronto 渋谷フクラス店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 1-2-3, Shibuya Fukuras 1F

東京都渋谷区道玄坂1-2-3 渋谷フクラス1階

Open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Website

Images ©SoraNews24

