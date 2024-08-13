Sad story takes a happy turn.

In Japan, there are so many mascots bringing character to everything from prefectures, cities, and food that it can be hard to keep up with them all. However, right now there’s one mascot on everyone’s lips, and its name is Prince Turn, the character for super popular Japanese rice snack Happy Turn.

▼ Prince Turn, celebrating his birthday on 8 August with bags of the snack, and bags of the snack’s

“Happy Powder” topping, which is so tasty it can be purchased on its own.

The mascot recently went viral on Twitter after a series of photos and videos charmed viewers online. The first photo sets the scene, showing Prince Turn visiting the “Happy Turn Train“, a special limited-edition Keikyu Line train wrapped in yellow to celebrate the snack’s 48th birthday.

However, the happy visit hit a snag when Prince Turn went to board the train, only to find…his crown didn’t fit.

▼ “Perhaps: Can’t ride”

After some careful manoeuvring, the giant character managed to board the train, but yet again it wasn’t smooth sailing, as the crown got stuck in the overhead railings.

▼ “Perhaps: Can’t sit”

As this previous video shows, even standing and walking isn’t easy, as Prince Turn ends up hitting all the hanging handrails and ads inside the train.

▼ “Prince Turn gets on the Happy Turn Train, but keeps bumping into the Happy Turn ads hanging inside the train.”

The cute scenes received thousands of views and likes, with people leaving comments like:

“Don’t injure your head, Prince Turn!”

“Glad you could finally board!”

“You’ve put Happy Powder all over the railings!”

“Lie down and rest!”

“Spreading happiness everywhere you go!”

The happy prince certainly knows how to spread happiness, not only with its powder, but its train, which will be running on the Toei Asakusa Line, Keisei Line, and Hokuso Line until 18 August. To get on board with the happiness, you can check out the train schedule here, and thank your lucky stars there’s no sign of the Happy Turn drink returning for the birthday celebrations.

Related: Happy Turn Train Schedule

Source: Twitter/@happyturnkameda via Net Lab

Featured image: Twitter/@happyturnkameda

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!