Famous mascot is ready to finally be loved as the city’s best new souvenir.

Japan has a lot of mascots for all sorts of different associations and regions, but when the one representing the famous, historic city of Nara was born into the world in 2008, it was immediately derided as “ugly”.

Known as Sento-kun, the mascot pays homage to two of Nara’s most famous sights, the free-roaming deer and the giant bronze statue of Buddha, by appearing as a cheeky boy that looks like a Buddhist monk, only with a pair of deer antlers sprouting out of his head.

▼ Sento-kun

Thankfully, 16 years after Sento-kun first stepped foot into the world, the mascot has finally found his niche in the world, earning a legion of fans who now view him as cute rather than ugly. He’s raking in the money too, earning millions of yen in licensing revenues for the city, and now there’s a way you can take him home with you, thanks to a new range of figurines from arcade centre operator Cue.

Officially approved by Nara Prefecture, these figurines faithfully replicate the mascot with beautiful details, and there are six to collect in total.

▼ Sento-kun

▼ Thank-you Sento-kun

▼ Running Sento-kun

▼ Official uniform Sento-kun

▼ Sakura Sento-kun

▼Maple Leaf Sento-kun

Whether he’s running or adorned in sakura cherry blossom flowers, Sento-kun is always cute, reminding us that ugly ducklings can grow into legendary icons.

The new capsule toy figurine collection is priced at 500 yen (US$3.17) each, and can be purchased at Cue game centres in Nara Prefecture.

Source, images: PR Times

