Yusuke Murata’s kid is one of the most muscular teens in all of Japan.

Manga artist Yusuke Murata is best known for One-Punch Man, and his other major claim to fame is Eyeshield 21. With those being a superhero action series and high school football saga, it’s not a shock that Murata has an appreciation for highly developed male musculature, but when the artist recently posted about some very buff young men on his Twitter account, he wasn’t reminiscing about his past projects or giving an advance look at characters for a new upcoming manga. Instead, he was posting about a bodybuilding competition that took place in Tokyo on Sunday.

Why the interest in this particular event? Well, see the guy on the left, contestant number 245? That’s Keisuke Murata, and no, the family name isn’t a coincidence – he’s Yusuke Murata’s oldest son, and a competition-level bodybuilder.

Not only does Keisuke have an even more muscular build than many of the heroes his dad draws, he’s achieved this level of fitness before even getting out of his teens. Yep, the event he was competing in was Japan’s National High School Boys Bodybuilding Championship, which he entered in the 170-centimeter (66.9-inch) and shorter division, with a weight of 79 kilograms (174.2 pounds) the day before the competition began.

▼ He also competed at last year’s national championship, as shown in the two photos on the left here.

When the judges’ scores were tallied, Keisuke finished second in his division, prompting him to tweet “I’m bummed, but I’ll keep doing my best!” Papa Murata also had a keep-your-head-up attitude, saying “My oldest son finished as the runner-up. Nice effort!”

While perhaps not as startling as it would have been a generation or two ago when anime/manga were more of a niche hobby, it’s still sort of surprising to see a manga artist’s son achieving such high-level success in the sports world. That’s not to say Keisuke doesn’t have any interest in his dad’s line of work, though, as the younger Murata also enjoys drawing, periodically posting his illustrations through his Twitter account.

▼ Naturally, his artistic aesthetic sense is also muscle-focused

So we can safely say that Keisuke has a broad range of interests…

…in addition to his very broad delts and traps.

