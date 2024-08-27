Make every day a Ghibli day with characters from 23 films, including My Neighbour Totoro.

It may only be August at the moment, but that means we’re already two-thirds of the way through the year. So when you think about it, it’s not too early to start planning for next year, and here to help us do that is Studio Ghibli, with pre-orders now open for its 2025 wall calendars.

There are two to choose from, with the first being the My Neighbour Totoro calendar, which the studio has been selling in some shape or form since 1996.

This year’s calendar brings us into the rural idyll of the movie with a number of magical scenes featuring characters like the small and medium Totoros…

▼ …Mei, Satsuki, and all the Totoros…

▼…and the giant Catbus.

The calendar measures 36.4 by 51.5 centimetres (14.3 by 20.3 inches), providing ample room for making notes each month, and in true Ghibli style, the paper has been chosen for its quality, making it easy and pleasing to write on.

▼ While My Neighbour Totoro is so popular it gets a calendar of its own, it also gets a month in the Art Frame Calendar.

Measuring 42 by 60 centimetres when opened, this 36-page calendar contains scenes from 23 Studio Ghibli films, including Spirited Away…

▼ …Howl’s Moving Castle…

▼ …and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Studio Ghibli recommends framing the art pages and displaying them in your home once the year is over, hence the name “Art Frame Calendar“. It’s a beautiful way to add a dose of Ghibli to your everyday, with the Totoro calendar retailing for 1,980 yen (US$13.72) and the Art Frame calendar for 3,300 yen. Pre-orders can be made now at the Ghibli Museum online store, with deliveries scheduled to begin late September.

Source: Ghibli Museum Shop

Top image: Ghibli Museum Shop

Insert images: Ghibli Museum Shop (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!