Giant Ingram steps out of the anime world to fight crime in Japan on behalf of the police force.

If you’ve ever dreamed of living alongside giant robots like something out of a mecha anime, Japan is definitely the place to be. Not only is it home to life-sized Gundams, it’s also home to a giant Ingram from the Mobile Police Patlabor franchise.

If you’re not already familiar with the series, Patlabor, as it’s commonly known, started out as a serialised manga in 1988 before spawning anime series, numerous movies, and even video games in Japan. At the centre of the story are robots known as “Labors” who work in heavy industry, and the police-owned “Patlabors” (an amalgamation of the words “patrol” and “labor“) who keep Labor-based crime in check.

One of the great things about the franchise is how the fictional sci-fi fantasy world of the movie isn’t too far removed from real life, in the sense that the Patlabors have black-and-white bodies and red flashing lights that match the distinctive look of real-world Japanese police cars. Making it even more special is the fact that the police in Japan actually do have a giant Patlabor, and on occasion they bring it out for public view, raising it up from the bed of a truck, just as it appears in the anime.

▼ The Ingram Patlabor draws a crowd whenever it appears, and on a recent appearance for the Ibaraki police force, it came with a gorgeous video capturing it in all its glory.

The video, posted on the Ibaraki Police Headquarters’ official Twitter account on the weekend, came with the following message:

“‘Ibaraki Prefectural Police x Mobile Police Patlabor’

In order to protect the safety and security of the citizens of the prefecture, we carry out various police activities such as crime prevention and traffic safety, using strong enforcement skills like Ingram.”

It’s a powerful message that aims to ease the minds of residents while striking fear in the hearts of potential lawbreakers, and while some people wondered whether this was in some way a waste of tax payers’ money, others were thrilled by the Patlabor’s presence, saying:

“This is amazing! Thank you, Ibaraki Police!”

“I want to move to Ibaraki Prefecture!”

“Wow, is this for real? Ibaraki Police are so cool!”

“This should be a permanent fixture!”

“So the Patlabors are now making their way into the real world…”

The giant Ingram really is an awesome sight, and there’s no mistaking what it’s there for, with banners placed on its shoulders that read: “A healthy and long life – Road Safety” and “Providing peace of mind through light – Reflective Materials”. It’s a great way to draw attention to these safety messages while engendering goodwill with the locals, and we look forward to seeing it out and about again, perhaps next time at night, when it looks even more spectacular.

Source: Twitter/@ibarakipolice via Otakomu

Featured image: Twitter/@ibarakipolice

