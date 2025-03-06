Cat got your tongue on where to stay? Choose one of these lodgings where the felines play a purrfect part of the customer service.

In honor of Cat Day in Japan on February 22, Japanese travel magazine Jalan has published the results of a recent inn cats survey. For the ranking, 1,032 travelers from around the country chose the top “poster cats” that reside at traditional ryokan and hotels that they would like to visit. Often serving as important representatives of the establishments, these cats are entrusted with important duties such as greeting guests and providing hours of feline fun. Why not spend a night at a place where the following top five felines reside?

5. Choco-chan and Nana-chan

Sakihana Onsen Kahan no Yado Hekisuiso (Gozen, Niigata Prefecture)

Website

This hot spring inn in Niigata boasts not just one but a pair of popular felines who are known for leading guests to their rooms and seeing them out on their way home. Choco-chan has an adorable small mustache and loves to play, while Nana-chan serves as the big sibling who enjoys patrolling the inside of the inn.

▼ Choco-chan

▼ Nana-chan

4. Myuu

Nagomi no Yado Kakujoro (Tahara, Aichi Prefecture)

Website

Myuu loves taking it easy on Kakujoro’s veranda but springs into action to greet new guests at the door. The inn has kept cats as lucky symbols for generations and Myuu is part of the third generation. They’re the true embodiment of the inn’s slogan, “Enjoy your time while doing nothing.”

▼ Myuu

3. Kuma-kun

Polaris (Kawakami, Hokkaido Prefecture)

Website

Kuma-kun, whose name means “bear,” has been a fixture of Polaris since its opening. You can usually find him chilling in his special seat near the entryway heater. His round eyes, willful attitude, and hobby of threading around guests’ feet are all endearing.

▼ Kuma-kun

2. Kurun, Chato, Chibi

Himeyado Hanakazashi (Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture)

Website

All three of this trio of inn cats are incredibly sociable with people. Kurun has a curled tail, Chato has beautiful yellow-green eyes, and Chibi is a bit on the small side (hence the name, which means “tiny”). They were originally strays who lived in the area until the owner of Hanakazashi took them in and opened a rescue cat cafe adjoining the inn, which now boasts 13 other cats, all with distinctive personalities.

▼ Chato

▼ Chibi and Kurun

1. Fuku-chan (+ Rabu/”Love”)

Villa Katsuyama Avail (Awa, Chiba Prefecture)

Website

Congratulations to Fuku-chan, whose big sibling Love took the number one spot in 2023’s survey of popular inn cats. Fuku-chan used to be a little bit shy, always hiding in Love’s shadow. Recently, however, Fuku-chan’s begun taking the initiative to greet customers and has become the de facto leader of a group of eight cats at the inn. These days, Fuku-chan will gladly strike a variety of poses in front of the camera for you.

▼ Fuku-chan

▼ Love and Fuku-chan

If you’ve already got a feline friend of your own that you’d like to take with you on your adventures, you may want to check out these accommodations instead.

Source, images: PR Times

Top image: Pakutaso

