There was a time when 7-Eleven Japan was most famous for its coffees, but these days it’s making just as much of a stir for its smoothies. Right now, for instance, there’s a variety that’s become a huge hit on social media, not just for the taste, but the fact that when you search for it on the official site, it isn’t listed as it’s only available in select regions.

Called the “Baked Sweet Potato Milk Smoothie“, this drink contains actual cubes of the vegetable, which are clearly visible when you purchase the smoothie in its pre-mixed state from the freezer section.

▼ Priced at 420 yen (US$2.80), you’ll find the drink at select stores in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, Chiba, and Ibaraki prefectures.

The visual element is part of what makes these smoothies so popular, as you get to see exactly what goes into the drink. The lid on this particular variety is even printed with the words “Beni Tenshi” (“Red Angel“), indicating the type of sweet potato inside, which is sourced from Ibaraki Prefecture and characterised by a rich sweetness and smooth texture.

Half the fun of the drink is in its making, as customers need to whip it up themselves after paying for it, using the dedicated machine on the counter. Simply scan the barcode to open the machine door, then peel off the lid, set it in place and press the button to start the smoothie-making process.

▼ Within seconds, you’ll have your freshly made smoothie!

Upon trying it, you’ll be surprised to find that it tastes exactly like a baked sweet potato. It has the same comforting sweetness, with the addition of milk adding a soft creaminess to the mix.

With visible remnants of vegetable chunks inside the drink, it’s like drinking a sweet potato, and checking out the ingredients list reveals it also contains banana puree and concentrated apple juice to amp up the drinkability.

At 192 kilocalories, and with 40.7 grams (1.4 ounces) of carbohydrates in every cup, this variety is more calorific than other smoothies at 7-Eleven so if you’re up for a sweet and filling once-in-a-while treat, this’ll definitely tickle your fancy. If you’re watching your calories, though, then the chain’s Cafe Latte Smoothie, which is equally hard to find, will be right up your alley.

