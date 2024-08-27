A roadside mecha with a touching backstory.

A lot has been written about Japan’s giant life-sized Gundams, who’ve wowed people in Tokyo and Yokohama and will soon be appearing in Osaka, but did you know there’s a lesser-known Gundam that’s just as loved by fans?

This mecha is a lot smaller and a lot less slick, leading it to be known as “Hetare Gundam“, or “Weakling Gundam“, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less loveable. In fact, its weakness is part of its charm, as it keeps watch over a small patch of ground in Hiraishi, a rural part of Fukushima Prefecture.

This mecha might be small but it’s so notable that it’s listed in Google Maps under the name “へたれガンダム” (“Hetare Gundam”) or “Tired Gundam” in English. At its peak, as many as 500 tourists visited this spot each day, but these days, barely a soul passes by, making it even more of a sorry sight.

Granted, it’s the summer vacation period at the moment so Gundam’s regular admirers could just be away visiting other tourist sites, but even with nobody visiting, and under the blazing heat of the sun, this Gundam stands ground, ready to protect anyone in the vicinity.

Well, it might have the will to fight but we’re not exactly sure how successful it would be in battle, because it looks like Gundam in post-retirement form.

Still, the love that’s been poured into Hetare Gundam is clearly visible, with a local amateur ironworker initially building the bot and setting it up at this location around 2010. At approximately 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) in height, it’s small for a Gundam, but quite large for a handmade figure.

What this Gundam lacks in sophistication it more than makes up for in weaponry, with an array of replica guns laid out at its feet.

In fact, these weapons are more than just display items — they’re representative of just how much it’s loved. You see, a few years ago, Gundam’s “beam rifle” was stolen, and it quickly became a hot topic on local news reports and social media. Upon hearing the sad news, fans made the journey to see Hetare Gundam and donate replica guns to it…and those weapons remain here to this day.

Despite all the weaponry, this is a peace-loving Gundam, with a sign at its feet that reads, “In all your endeavors, happiness be with you“, and a rock that reads, “Welcome. Hetare Gundam“.

Not only have fans been donating weapons to Hetare Gundam, they’ve also been known to voluntarily repaint the rusty body when needed.

▼ You can really tell that the Weakling Gundam is loved by many people.

Taking a closer look at Gundam reveals it has a slightly elongated head and a hunched back, which isn’t typical of the mecha that appears in the original franchise.

Still, there’s something admirable about an underdog who refuses to give up, and Hetare Gundam encapsulates this spirit of unwavering determination so dearly. The robot has a lot to teach anyone who visits, and its story serves to strengthen our faith in humanity and the kindness of people. Long live the Weakling Gundam!

Site information

Hetare Gundam / へたれガンダム

Address: Fukushima-ken, Fukushima-shi, Hiraishi, Nakainaba 19

福島県福島市平石中稲場19

Images © SoraNews24

