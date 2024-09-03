Sumikko Gurashi’s Ebiten no Shippo and Ebufurai no Shippo idols get themed cafe.

Japan is a country that’s known for having high standards when it comes to dining out, so it might be a little jarring to hear that there’s a Shrimp Tail cafe that’s just opened in Tokyo, with an additional branch in Osaka. Capitalization is key here, though, because this isn’t a cafe where they expect you to eat a bunch of shrimp tails. Instead it’s a cafe to celebrate the adorable character Ebiten no Shippo, or “Tempura Shrimp Tail.”

OK, some explanation is probably in order. One of Japan’s most popular lines of character goods these days is Sumikko Gurashi. Some media outlets have described the characters as having “slightly negative personalities,” but it’s probably more accurate to say they’re a little on the timid, insecure side, hence the name Sumikko Gurashi, which means “living in the corner” and alludes to having a cozy personal space where they feel safe and reassured.

▼ Sumikko Gurashi

This summer, the newest Sumikko Gurashi character, Ebiten no Shippo, made her debut. As her name implies, she’s the tail portion of a piece of shrimp tempura, and once upon a time she was part of a tendon, or mixed tempura rice bowl. However, since it’s not customary to eat shrimp tails in Japan, Ebiten no Shippo was left uneaten.

Feeling unwanted and unappreciated, Ebiten no Shippo was left with a desire to win people’s hearts, and her plan to do that is to become an idol singer.

▼ Ebiten no Shippo, dreaming of becoming an idol and with her “original appearance” (as a whole piece of shrimp tempura) shown on the far right

▼ Ebiten no Shippo’s introduction video

Assisting Ebiten no Shippo on her path to idol stardom is fellow Sumikko Gurashi Ebifurai no Shippo (Fried Shrimp Tail), who, like Ebiten no Shippo, felt a lack of purpose after being left uneaten.

▼ Ebiten no Shippo and Ebifurai no Shippo wearing their idol costumes, which were given to them by the other Sumikko Gurashi characters who’re cheering them on

▼ The first Ebiten no Shippo and Ebifurai no Shippo music video, for the song “Ebi Ebi Every Day!!”

With the Ebi idols rising in popularity, the Angelic Ebiten Cafe opened on August 30 at Magnet by Shibuya 109 in Tokyo and Community Food Hall Osaka Nipponbashi in Osaka. The menu is full of fun and figuratively frilly food and drinks, with entrees including fried shrimp and shrimp pasta, and desserts featuring depictions of the aspiring idols. Each food order gets you an illustrated place mat to take home with you, while each drink order comes with an illustrated coaster.

There’s also a line of exclusive merch at the attached gift shop, with items such as key holders, pins, and acrylic mini character standees on offer.

According to their official backstories, both Ebiten no Shippo’s and Ebifurai no Shippo’s ultimate goal is still to be eaten. Again, though, most people in Japan don’t eat shrimp tails, so there’s no actual pressure to eat them at the cafe.

Both Angelic Ebiten Cafes are limited-time operations, with the Tokyo branch open until October 14 and Osaka until October 6, with reservations available online (Tokyo here, Osaka here).

