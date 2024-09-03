No time to ease new Survey Corps recruits into duty as Battle of Liberio begins.

Among Japanese theme parks, Fuji-Q Highland, located in Yamanashi Prefecture about 90 minutes west from downtown Tokyo, has a reputation as being the one with the scary attractions, such as a haunted hospital and a roller coaster so fast that it broke riders’ bones. Fuji-Q never stops looking for new ways to get guests’ hearts pumping, and their newest plan to do that involves anime hit Attack on Titan.

Set to open later this month is Attack on Titan The Ride: The Battle of Liberio. This is a new program for Fuji-Q’s flight-simulation motion theater ride which uses a gigantic 20-meter (65.6-foot) diameter screen that wraps to the sides, overhead, and beneath the dangling feet of guests for an immersive sensation of flight.

But instead of a leisurely air cruise around Mt. Fuji, for Attack on Titan The Ride: The Battle of Liberio fans will strap in as a new member of the Survey Corps. Apparently there’s no time to ease you in with a cushy first assignment, as you’re thrust into duty alongside the anime’s Levi, Mikasa, Jean, and other heroes as the decisive battle in the Liberio internment zone (as seen in the Attack on Titan The Final Season) breaks out. Leaping into action and zipping through the sky using Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, the Survey Corps has to support protagonist Eren as he does battle with no fewer than five enemy Titans.

An update to Fuji-Q’s previous Attack on Titan The Ride: Final Operation to Recapture Wall Maria, The Battle of Liberio features new CG visuals with a darker, more realistic design than the anime’s visuals.

Attack on Titan The Ride: The Battle of Liberio opens on September 17. While it won’t throw you around as much as a conventional roller coaster, it still sounds like a petty intense ride, so it’s probably best to hit Fuji-Q’s awesome hamburger stand after you battle the Titans, not before.

Source, images: PR Times

