It’s the end of gingivitis as we know it, and I feel fine.

Over the years in Japan, we’ve seen commercials get suddenly canceled for a variety of reasons, from unintentional racism to unintentional advocacy of seriously injuring trumpet players. However, this might be the first time one was taken off the air because it might make people think they’re be on the brink of Armageddon.

On 1 September, household goods manufacturer Lion started airing a new commercial for their Systema Gum Plus Premium brand of toothpaste.

▼ Make sure the sound is turned on while watching the clip, but not too loud.

Compared to other commercials that Japan is known for, this seems like pretty milquetoast stuff, but on a more subliminal level the sound effect at the very beginning, when the question-mark bubble inflates over the woman’s head, sounds eerily similar to this:

The sound heard in the video above is J-Alert, the nationwide emergency warning system that goes off in the event and general location of a major threat to public safety. This system started in 2007 as a way for the government to send warnings about natural disasters or military attacks via TV, radio, email, mobile phone networks, and even loudspeakers set up in neighborhoods.

Different sounds are used for different types of threats and the alarm above is designated for missile attacks. Thankfully, it’s not a sound we have to hear too much in our daily lives, but it got a bit of a workout in 2017, when Kim Jong-Un was flinging so many missiles in front of and over northern Japan it led to then-US President Donald Trump calling him “Rocket Man” and the lead singer of Echo and the Bunnymen cancelling shows.

▼ While in Japan, you’re far more likely to hear this surprisingly soothing alarm that precedes major earthquakes.

▼ And even far more likely to hear the one for heavy rain, which sounds like the morning announcements at school.

That last thing a toothpaste producer wants to do is send people into a panic, so Lion swiftly had the commercial pulled on 2 September both from TV and their YouTube channel. They issued a statement saying “we take your criticism seriously and will stop airing the commercial in question” adding that they will bring it back after adjusting it so it doesn’t sound like we’re all going to die.

Readers of the news online appreciated the quickness of Lion’s response and agreed that the original version of the commercial was quite disconcerting.

“It’s good that they could respond quickly.”

“Yeah, everyone would be startled hearing that.”

“Hearing that all the time could be bad for the heart.”

“Age-appropriate oral care is an urgent matter!”

“As long as they correct it, then no problem.”

“It kind of sounds like the noise an NES racing game makes.”

“I’ve noticed that more and more commercials play sounds similar to smartphone noises.”

“That’s the sound when the ball hits the ground on NES golf and baseball games.”

“They don’t even need to change it. Just distort the sound a bit and they’ll be fine.”

It is fortunate that this requires a relatively simple editing fix and isn’t one of those Japanese commercials that would require flying Bruno Mars back to the country or rehiring a Mr. Sato lookalike to do over.

Source: Nikkan Sports, My Game News Flash

Top image: Pakutaso 1, 2 (Edited by SoraNews24)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!