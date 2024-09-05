A new and convenient way to get your Starbucks pumpkin fix this autumn.

Starbucks’ iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte has become synonymous with autumn for a lot of customers overseas, where it’s been appearing on the menu for over 20 years, but here in Japan, fans went 15 whole years without it, until it made a triumphant return to the menu in 2021.

Ever since then, the drink has been returning to the chain every autumn, but this year, there’s been an exciting new development, with the creation of an all-new chilled cup version. Produced in conjunction with Japan’s Suntory company, these chilled cups have been on the market since 2005, offering a convenient way to get a taste of Starbucks outside of the chain’s regular branches. However, this is the first time for the Pumpkin Spice Latte to be sold in a chilled cup, and it’s said to contain the same milky taste of pumpkin and spice that fans have come to know and love over the years.

The cup design is built around a white base that resembles milk and uses colours such as yellow, red, and brown in the illustrations of leaves and pumpkins to create “a sense of the arrival of autumn“. A brown brushstroke with dot splashes resembles the coffee and spices in the blend that bring out the sweetness of the milk and give the drink its signature taste.

While the latte is easily enjoyed on its own, Starbucks is encouraging customers to pair it with food, and Kenny Valenta, a Starbucks Product Developer based in the U.S., has chosen the clubhouse sandwich as the ideal partner. Chicken, mayonnaise and whole wheat is said to match the creaminess of the milk and pumpkin while highlighting the taste of coffee and spice in the drink, making for a harmonious combination.

Whether you choose to enjoy the drink with food or on its own, it looks set to be a sell-out hit with diehard fans of Pumpkin Spice Latte. The 200-millilitre (6.8-ounce) chilled drink will retail at a suggested price of 219 yen (US$1.50) and be available exclusively at convenience stores around Japan for a limited time from 10 September.

Source, images: PR Times

