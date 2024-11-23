You don’t want to be in an argument when your partner has control of your outfit of the day.



Today, 22 November, is “Ii Fuufu no Hi” or “Good Couple’s Day” in Japan, due to the way “11” looks like “ii” and the fact that “2” can be read as “fu”. While there’s no set way to celebrate the day, nor any obligation to do so, our Japanese-language team decided to mark the occasion in a rather unusual manner…by getting their significant others to dress them for work.

With some partners having different tastes in clothing, this could go terribly wrong, and if any arguments were to take place before work, the results could be disastrous. So…what did our reporters look like when they showed up to work on Good Couple’s Day? Let’s take a gander at the results below!

▼ Here to kick things off is Ahiruneko, whose “After” outfit was chosen by his wife.

The change wasn’t too drastic, and this is what his wife had to say about her choice of outfit for her husband.

“His look is very monotone. I’d love to make him look like actor/model Kentaro Sakaguchi, but I guess Sakaguchi is also quite monotone in his look so maybe it’s not a big deal. There were no particular coordination points to note here — I chose the sweatshirt because it was a present for his birthday and I think the glasses are cute. They’re so cute I’d like to wear them!”

The consensus in the office was that Ahiruneko looked slightly better than his usual self, and it wasn’t just because of the comfy looking clothes, but the broad smile on his face. According to Go Hatori, who acted as organiser and adjudicator for this office fashion show, these were clear signs of a good couple.

Moving on now to Yoshio, the world’s best boss and beloved husband to the wife who dressed him.

Now this was a drastic change, and everyone was in agreement that the “After” Yoshio could easily walk the catwalk as a runway model. Go noted that many women say they don’t like tight clothing on men, but Yoshio totally pulled off the look thanks to his wife, who said:

“He usually wears loose, casual clothes, but I thought it would be nice to give him an air of coolness so I tried to get him to look like Zinedine Yazid Zidane [French professional football manager and former player] who seems to become even cooler as he gets older.”

After scrolling through Zidane’s Instagram account, Go could see the resemblance, which was a testament to Yoshio’s wife’s keen eye for fashion. Full points for this well-connected couple.

Mariko Ohanabatake stepped up to the plate next, in an outfit chosen for her by her husband.

Mariko’s smile says it all here, as she felt like a princess in her silver shoes and sparkly accessories. This is what her husband had to say:

“Mariko’s style is neat and elegant, but she tends to wear a lot of black and dark colors, so today’s theme is ‘Getting away from black’. I feel like her new outfit matches the season without the need for dark colours, and I made a lot of effort to choose clothes that she’d be happy with.”

Go was impressed by both the outfit and her husband’s kind words, making them a prime example of what can be achieved on Good Couple’s Day.



▼ Now we have Mr Sato, dressed by his wife.

Mr Sato is a big fan of plaid shirts, but the overalls made everyone do a double-take. This is what his wife had to say:

“Normally, I think outfits look good on him, but when I chose his outfit he wound up looking a bit…different. I was aiming for a sense of cleanliness, as I feel like he always wears old stuff that’s a bit grubby. I wanted him to look cute but there wasn’t much to work with so this is what we ended up with.”

Making things work is part of what makes a good couple, so Go stifled his laughter at Mr Sato’s cute look and gave them a big tick for their efforts.

▼ Finally, we have Yuuichiro Wasai, dressed by his wife.

Yuuichiro likes to place priority on ease of movement when it comes to clothing, while his wife prioritises beauty. She didn’t hold back with her comments, saying:

“My rating of his usual outfits is like an Amazon comment where a reviewer doesn’t want to give it even one star but has to in order to leave a bad review. I wasn’t able to do much better, though, leveling it up to barely two stars, but at least he’s wearing relatively clean clothes. I was hoping to get him in a suit but his only suit was at his parents house so I did the best I could.”

Another case of making it work, this couple made it through, with Yuuichiro looking good in a jacket.

▼ The team spruced up nicely in the end, thanks to the people who know them best.

It just goes to show that outfits, much like relationships, may change and develop over time, but it’s not what’s on the surface that really matters. It’s the ability to keep an open mind and make things work that really leads to a successful partnership…and a Good Couple’s Day!

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]