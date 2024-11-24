Little Forest Cookie Can is like eating a page out of a storybook.



There are lots of souvenirs you can buy in Kyoto, but if you’re looking for one you can interact with, then Comori has what you’re looking for.

This brand has been making news recently for a special product called the Little Forest Cookie Can, which allows you to create a small forest scene using the sweets inside.

The contents of the Little Forest Cookie Tin include 3-D bear cookies in two sizes, large and small, tree cookies that you can assemble yourself, crunchy stump cookies, cute cream-filled acorn cookies, and mushroom lemon bolos (bolos are baked sweets made from flour, sugar, eggs, and milk).

With eight different types of cookies in the tin, this collection is a treat for the eyes and the taste buds, especially when you create your own forest scene with the sweets. Once you have them arranged to your liking, you can have fun plucking out the individual parts to nibble on, like something out of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

▼ A bear and cub out looking for food in the forest before they become the food themselves.

Comori spent over a year developing the cookies, starting with sketches to determine the best shapes and components to create the magical edible story world.

The story world is present not only in the tin but in the store itself, which makes it feel like you’ve stepped into a forest.

The Little Forest Cookie Can is priced at 3,780 yen (US$24.42) and can be purchased in-store as well as online. Comori has a wide variety of special cookie tins that make a great souvenir of your time in Kyoto, so be sure to check them out next time you’re travelling around the city.

Store information

Cafe & Deli Comori

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Sakyo-ku, Shimogamo Higashihonmachi 7

京都市左京区下鴨東本町7番地1F

Open: 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (weekdays); 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Saturdays); 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Sundays)

Times may change, please check the calendar on the website for details

Website

Related: Comori official online store

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!