Japanese family restaurants are famous for serving up great meals at affordable prices, but right now there’s one chain that has an edge on the competition, thanks to a new product that’s just been added to the menu: Dip Churros.

Churros are experiencing something of a boom in Japan right now, with a number of family restaurants serving them. What sets Gusto’s apart from the others, though, is the fact that they’re served with a range of dips so good they’re calling the dessert “Dip Churros no Toriko“, with “toriko” meaning “captive” or “slave“.

Our reporter Mariko Ohanabatake is a big fan of churros, so she was very keen to see if these would enslave her as promised. They certainly looked a treat, with eight bite-sized pieces served in a glass jar, with four being chocolate-flavoured and four being cinnamon-flavoured.

Surrounding the churros are three types of dip: mascarpone cream and honey maple syrup, coloured sprinkles, and chocolate sauce (pictured left to right below).

▼ Mariko was able to add a side of whipped cream to the set as well.

Churros can be a bit hit-and-miss sometimes, but Mariko is happy to report that these tasted much better than the regular type you commonly get at theme parks and movie theatres.

The bite-sized nature of the churros lets you enjoy the different cinnamon and chocolate varieties more readily, and though they weren’t all that sweet on their own…

▼ …that all changed with the dips.

The sprinkles added a delightful crunch to the churros, while the mascarpone cream and honey maple syrup added a divine sweetness. The chocolate sauce was particularly addictive, and Mariko found herself mixing it with all the other dips, adding exciting mouthfuls of flavour.

Mariko really did find herself enslaved to the Dip Churros, and the dipping process added a fun element that appealed to her inner child. It made her so happy that she actually went out and purchased herself a churros maker for the budget price of 3,000 yen (US$19.38) at discount retail chain Three Coins.

Being able to enjoy freshly made churros is now Mariko’s new favourite thing, as nothing quite compares to the crunchy, chewy, piping hot nature of the morsels this handy gadget makes at home.

Her churros mania is all thanks to Gusto, whose sweet dessert got her so hooked she now can’t imagine her life without these crunchy treats.

If you’re ready to become enslaved to the flavour of churros, then head on down to Gusto, where you can try them for a limited time, priced at 690 yen.

