Japan has a tradition of fukubukuro, or “lucky bags“, which contain a bundle of goods that are heavily discounted or unavailable at any other time of year. While these lucky bags used to be sold on 1 January as a way to get lucky in the new year, these days, it’s not uncommon for them to start appearing in late November, and that’s what’s happening right now, with 7-Eleven revealing its fukubukuro for the upcoming year.

The chain’s lucky bags always prove to be popular, and this one is set to sell like hotcakes, as it’s filled with exclusive goods that’ll have convenience store lovers swooning.

The first item in the fukubukuro is a tote designed to look like a 7-Eleven plastic bag. The wide gusset and large 34-litre (9-gallon) capacity will easily fit bulky items like toilet paper or a couple of two-litre plastic bottles.

You’ll want to have a keen eye for details here, because the small print at the bottom of the tote reads: “2025-01-01-SEJ” and “34L・HNY”, which is actually code for “January 1, 2025 – 7-Eleven Japan” and “34 litres Happy New Year”.

The “SEVEN&i HOLDINGS” logo on the tote bag is another feature that fans will love, as the company has announced it’ll be changing its name to “7-Eleven Corporation”, which means products with the current logo may become extremely rare items.

Another fantastic product is this silicon pouch, which is modeled after the chain’s signboard. It’s the perfect size to hold small items like pocket tissues or lip balm, making it both beautiful and functional.

A representative from the company told us that the design prioritises authenticity over convenience, as they aimed to replicate the shape of the signboard despite it being slightly harder to get things in and out of the zipper section.

When we tried it out, though, we didn’t have any trouble fitting a couple of small plushies into the pouch.

With winter just around the corner, the fukubukuro contains a blanket that’s sure to keep us cosy during the colder months. The top of the blanket is made of quilted material that makes it easy to care for, while the underside is made of a warm, brushed material, and it’s just the right size for your lap so you can use it at home, in the office, or on the go.

At first glance, it might look like an ordinary, simple blanket, but it’s actually finished in a colour scheme inspired by the mat at the entrance to a 7-Eleven!

▼ Like wearing a 7-Eleven mat on your lap.

The “Ticket Case File” is a plastic file that resembles the paper envelope you receive when you purchase a concert or event ticket at a 7-Eleven. It’s convenient for storing not only tickets but also small items such as receipts.

From every angle it looks just like the little paper envelopes you get at 7-Eleven, but this one is made from a sturdier material so it’ll last you a lot longer.

In addition to the original goods above, which you can only get by purchasing the fukubukuro, the bag contains a coupon worth 3,108 yen (US$20.08). With the lucky bag itself retailing for 3,630 yen, you pretty much make your money back with the free coupon, making this a great deal.

It’s sure to sell out fast, though, so you’ll want to have your finger poised to purchase when reservations open at the 7-Net Shopping site from 2:00 p.m. on 25 November. Reservations will be accepted at 7-Eleven stores from 10:01 on 25 November in the following areas: Hokkaido, Tohoku, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu (excluding stores in Tottori Prefecture, Tottori City, Higashira District, and Okinawa Prefecture).

Check out the dedicated reservation page for more details.

