Kirishima, in Kagoshima Prefecture, is often referred to as the birthplace of Japan, as it’s said to be the place where the gods descended, under instruction from the Sun Goddess, after they saw the foggy island — Kirishima translates as “fog island” — floating in the sea.

As one of the most sacred sites in Japan, Kirishima Jingu shrine is particularly revered, as it’s said to enshrine seven of these gods, including Ninigi-no-Mikoto, the grandson of Sun Goddess Amaterasu.

▼ The gods are ever-present at Kirishima Shrine.

The shrine grounds are dotted with power spots such as the Sacred Tree, which is over 800 years old, the Sazare Stone, which appears in the lyrics of the national anthem “Kimigayo”, and the Ogatama Tree, which is said to invite divine spirits. Today, people visit from all over the country to pray for good luck and a happy family, especially at times of important milestones such as starting a new business or changing jobs.

Needless to say, it’s a must-visit spot for those wanting to experience a deeper side of Japan, and one of the best places you can stay in the area is Kai Kirishima, a hot spring inn developed by luxury accommodation brand Hoshino Resorts, which is located just a stone’s throw from Kirishima Jingu.

This winter, the inn is offering a special “Kirishima Kaiun Tabi” (“Kirishima Good Luck Trip“) travel plan that includes five unique benefits so you can truly immerse yourself in the mythology of the area.

1. Special prayers at Kirishima Jingu and special viewing of the Nine Faces

In addition to special prayers at the shrine, visitors will be able to take a look at the nine masks that aren’t open for public viewing. Legend has it that the Nine Faces will improve your ability to garner luck.

2. Receive a Goshuin shrine seal

Before visiting Kirishima Jingu, you will be able to make your own goshuin book, designed for collecting red seal stamps at shrines. Upon visiting the shrine, you’ll be able to have your original book stamped as a memento of your time there.

3. Instructions for improving your luck — “Good luck Iroha”

The day before visiting Kirishima Jingu, you’ll be given an explanation of what to do there and how best to spend your time within the shrine grounds, and you’ll also learn about short stories related to the shrine’s history. This is a time to mentally prepare for the next day’s visit to the shrine.

4. Purify impurities with salt and hot springs

In the guest room’s open-air bath, the inn will prepare special purifying salt so you can cleanse your mind and body before visiting the shrine. The view of Sakurajima, home to Kagoshima’s famous active volcano, and Kinko Bay from the open-air bath is also spectacular.

5. Taste shochu associated with good luck and enjoy kaiseki cuisine

For dinner, the inn will serve up a kaiseki meal inspired by Kirishima Jingu’s main hall and Otorii gate, as well as a rare brown sugar shochu called Kaiun Densetsu (literally “Good Luck Legend”).

Shochu, a distilled spirit, is a famous specialty of the region, and this rare variety will be served in a Satsuma Kiriko glass engraved with auspicious patterns to bring you luck throughout the year.

The one-night, two-day plan culminates in a free trip to Kirishima Jingu after an evening of preparing your mind and body for the visit. Limited to only one group per day, with prices starting from 60,650 yen (US$393.97) per person per night for a two-person stay, the plan is available from 21 January to 22 December, 2025, with reservations required at least seven days in advance on the official website.

With the weak yen continuing to be a bonus for international visitors to Japan, now is a great time to take advantage of this lucky accommodation plan. It’s sure to strengthen your mind, body and spirit and show you a different side of Japan not many get to experience.

