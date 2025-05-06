Historic World Heritage Site is a living breathing town that looks like it did when samurai roamed the streets.

With overcrowding spoiling the beauty of many popular tourist sites right now, more and more visitors to Japan are seeking out quiet, off-the-beaten path destinations to get a true sense of what makes the country so special. Being intrepid travellers ourselves, we’re always keen to explore overlooked sites of beauty, and we recently discovered some hidden gems in Shimane Prefecture that surprised even our Japanese reporter Marie Morimoto, who was introduced to them on a press tour.

Located in Shimane Prefecture, the site is known as the “Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine and its Cultural Landscape“, according to its World Heritage listing, which it received in 2007. It includes the ruins of a former mine, the townscape that retains the vestiges of the Edo period (1603-1868), and Yunotsu Onsen, a hidden hot spring seaside town.

It’s a place of stunning beauty, where nature and history merge together seamlessly, making you feel as if you’ve stepped back in time to the town’s heyday in the 16th and 17th centuries, when the mine produced roughly a third of the world’s silver and samurai walked the land.

It’s a rare chance to soak up the atmosphere at a site of “Living World Heritage“, so called as people still live and work here today, amidst the historic surroundings. You do need to know where to go to get the most out of your visit, though, so we have six of the best things to see, do, and eat, in the area.



▼ Explore historic mine shafts at Ryugenji Mabu

Ryugenji Mabu is the only year-round accessible mine shaft in the area, and this 600 metre (0.4 mile) long tunnel, carved by hand during the Edo period, still bears chisel marks and original drainage systems.

Only a small section is open to the public, but it’s enough to give you a deep respect for the superhuman effort of miners who worked here. Our guide, Nagao Hideaki, shared fascinating stories so we highly recommend hiring a guide if you’d like to learn more about the history of the area. Private guided tours start at 5,000 yen (US$34.73) per group but there’s a budget option of 500 yen per person for a 90-minute group tour.

▼ Hop on the environmentally friendly “Ginzan Cart”

The town is pretty compact so you won’t have any trouble walking or cycling around but the Ginzan Cart offers a fun way to take the stress out of some of the slopes. The electric cart has a maximum capacity of six passengers and it runs along the route from the “Omori Daikansho Ruins” bus stop, which is the general starting point for sightseeing, to “Ryugenji Ma Walk”. It’s a good idea to take the cart up the slope and then walk back, which will shorten your trip by around 45 minutes, but it fills up on a first-come, first-served basis so it’s pretty sought-after.

After leaving the Ryugenji Mabu mine area, it’s time to stroll down the mountain path and wander through the historic town of Omori. The rows of old houses create a wonderfully nostalgic atmosphere here, but they’re not just dusty old relics as they’re still being used today, with the following four stops being highlights:

▼ Cafe Juru

This cafe, renovated from a 100-year-old traditional house, serves up a signature dish called “Melt-in-your-mouth Beef Tendon Hayashi Rice”, which is rich, flavourful, and unforgettable.

▼ Gungendo Main Store

Offering clothing and goods for different lifestyles, this store has locations all over Japan, but the flagship store here in Iwami Ginzan is truly one-of-a-kind, with a café on the premises.

▼ Bäckerei Konditorei Hidaka

This cafe-equipped bakery serves bread, ice cream and baked sweets that are so delicious they often sell out by the afternoon, so you’ll want to visit early to satisfy your sweet cravings.

▼ Nakada Shoten

This store specialises in “goma tofu” (sesame tofu), which is made only from sesame, kudzu (arrowroot), and sake. The sesame aroma and chewy, springy texture are amazing, and with the shelf life being a short two days, it’s perfect for enjoying at your inn after purchasing it.

▼ Arima Koeido

This store sells “Getanoha”, a traditional sweet once eaten by miners. When you tap it, it makes a light rattling sound, and when you eat it, it’s subtly sweet with an addictive texture.

▼ Iwami Ginzan Kamanoya

Here you can enjoy freshly grilled dango outside in a wonderful setting, so the wait for staff to finish grilling your order is pure bliss. You can choose from sweet miso, mitarashi (soy sauce glaze), or red bean paste flavours.

In addition to the gorgeous places listed above, there are many other shops, historic sites, and shrines and temples to explore, as well as unique places like “Takyo Abeke”, an inn restored from a samurai residence. Also, the world-renowned prosthetics manufacturer “Nakamura Brace” is based here, contributing to the area’s revitalisation through traditional house restoration and lodging businesses.

With more young people moving in for a taste of the slow life, the Iwami Ginzan and Omori Town area is a place that’s working against the odds to stay alive as a functioning locale, and it could definitely do with your help in securing its future. So next time you’re looking for a place to escape the crowds of tourists in Tokyo, remember that this old town with historic buildings is waiting to give you the travel memories you’ve been yearning for. And the traditional vibes continue at these other little-known sites which deserve to be on your radar.

Site information

Iwami Ginzan Omori Town

Address: Shimane-ken, Oda-shi, Omori-cho, Ha 147

島根県大田市大森町ハ１４７

Website

Ryugenji Mabu

Address: Shimane-ken, Oda-shi, Omoricho, Ginzan 15

島根県大田市大森町銀山15

Open: 9:00a.m.-5:00 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.)

Admission: 410 yen for adults

Time required: Up to 20 minutes

Nearest stop: Omori bus stop

Private guides: From 5,000 yen for 3 hours (varies by group size)

Group tours: 500 yen per person (start ast 10:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; free for kids under 15)

Website

Ginzan Cart

Open: 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (every day except Wednesdays, weather permitting)

Price: 100–500 yen, depending on distance

Reservations not accepted — first come, first served

