Take home one of five little versions of the popular salt purification spray to cleanse your life of anything bad.

Need some help keeping that toxic coworker away from you? How about a boost for your love life? If so, you may want to check out Japanese brand Oisesan‘s range of products that function as both bringers of positive outcomes and air fresheners.

If you don’t want to spring for a whole spray bottle, luckily, the company’s super popular line of salt purification sprays are about to get the miniature keychain treatment. Popularly dubbed “death sprays” for their effectiveness in cleansing users’ lives of negative energy, they’re set to be released in capsule toy machines throughout Japan at the end of this month. While the keychain models are faithful replicas of the actual product, right down to a pushable spray release button, the one major difference is that they don’t actually contain any liquid. Instead, each toy contains a scented sheet with the fragrance in question which can be smelled through small holes on its bottom.

▼ Each keychain toy measures 27 x 43 millimeters (1.06 x 1.7 inches).

There are five versions of the mini keychains, all intended for different purposes and including a rare design sold only at one of Japan’s most important Shinto shrines.

Purification salt spray

The classic version of Oisesan’s purification sprays features a delicate and gentle scent made using a mixture of essential oils such as frankincense and rosemary combined with mineral-rich, sun-dried salt.

Purification love spray

This flowery scent meant to evoke love contains hints of jasmine, rose geranium, and lavender, among others.

Purification energy spray

The energy version houses an invigorating fragrance composed of cedarwood, ylang-ylang, rosemary, tea tree, and sun-dried salt.

Purification severing ties spray

This fresh scent contains clean-smelling spicebush, sage, eucalytpus, lemongrass, peppermint, and sun-dried salt in order to sever any kind of negative energy in your life.

Purification salt spray (Ise Grand Shrine Outer Shrine limited-edition version)

Lastly, this red, limited-edition design of the classic salt purification spray can be found only at Ise Grand Shrine, which is Japan’s most sacred Shinto shrine in Mie Prefecture dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu. Look for a shop selling the mini keychains outside of Ise Grand Shrine’s Outer Shrine.

One spin of the capsule toy machine for these keychain toys will cost you 300 yen (US$1.95), which is ultimately a small price to pay for the huge benefits that a little purification can work for you. Of course, you might prefer to intake your good luck in a slightly more gastronomic way, in which case Mister Donut’s new donuts should provide all of the happiness that life can provide.

Source: PR Times via Japaaan

Images: PR Times

