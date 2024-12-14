Thailand’s superstar pygmy hippo receives the highest honor that Mister Donut can bestow upon it, but not in Japan.

Here in Japan, Mister Donut has an annual tradition of bringing out Pokémon-themed donuts for the holiday season. This year, though, Mister Donut branches in Thailand are taking inspiration from their own local shining star of cuteness for a treat that’ll melt your heart and stimulate your appetite.

So feast your eyes upon Mister Donut Thailand’s newest donut to feast upon: the Moo Deng donut!

Yes, it’s none other than the most famous resident of Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Born last summer, cherubic hippo Moo Deng shot to worldwide fame with her cuddly physique and silly facial expressions, and now she’s being saluted in donut form.

Just as Moo Deng is doubly tiny as a baby pygmy hippo, so too does the Moo Deng donut double up on chocolate toppings, with a chocolate glaze and a chocolate recreation of the hippo herself. There’s also a scattering of crushed nuts, and the inside is filled with strawberry cream.

Not every Mister Donut branch in Thailand is carrying the Moo Deng donut, but it can be found at the following locations:

Big C Om Yai

Big C Rama 4

Big C Ratchada

Central Chiang Mai

Central Chonburi

Central Khon Kaen

Central Ladprao

Central Saraya

Central Silom Tower

Central Westgate

Fashion Island

Future Park Rangsit (3rd floor)

Pantip Ngamwongwan

Robinson Chachoengsao

Robinson Suphanburi

The Moo Deng donut is priced at 35 baht (US$1.05) and will available from December 10 to January 31, or while supplies last. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that this treat eventually makes its way to Japan too, but in the meantime, at least we have Tokyo’s new sushi bear restaurant ready to give us some cute meals while we wait for this adorable dessert.

Source: Facebook/Mister Donut (Thailand) via Thai Hyperlinks

Images: Facebook/Mister Donut (Thailand)

