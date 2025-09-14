This international airport is a travel destination in its own right.

Airports in Japan aren’t just gateways to travel — with fantastic restaurants, stores and relaxing wellness areas, they’re more like travel destinations. While most travellers to Japan will discover these joys at Haneda Airport, the closest arrival point to Tokyo, there’s also a lot of fun to be had over at the sightly further-away Narita Airport, where you’ll find a number of places worth visiting.

We’ve put together a top 11 to help you experience the best of what’s on offer in the area, starting with…

▼ Gin Shari Hokkaido

This onigiri rice ball specialty store is becoming particularly popular with young locals, and you won’t find it anywhere else on the main island of Honshu, given that this branch at Narita is the only one outside of Hokkaido, where it originates. Each rice ball is made fresh in store using top-grade “Fukkuringo” Hokkaido rice and ingredients like salmon, cod roe, beef, and cream cheese — all sourced from Hokkaido.

Location: Terminal 1, Central Building, 5th Floor, pre-security area

▼ Next up, we have Gong Cha

Tapioca lovers familiar with this popular chain will be happy to know this branch at Narita reopened in April after a five-year absence. Along with popular milk teas like Black Milk Tea and Brown Sugar Oolong, they also offer an extensive kids’ menu and food items.

Location: Terminal 1, Central Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ My Only Fragrance

This custom fragrance store from Kyoto introduced an exclusive “Scent Capsule Machine” at Narita in May. Turn the handle and you’ll receive a three-millilitre (0.1-ounce) mini perfume from amongst four popular scents and a secret scent, giving you the chance to possibly stumble upon your new favourite fragrance.

Location: Terminal 1, Central Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ Godiva Cafe

Opened on 10 September, this Godiva Cafe serves delicious drinks and exclusive menu items you can’t taste anywhere else, making it a popular spot with chocolate lovers.

Location: Terminal 1, Central Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ Shake Shack

Opened on 11 September, this is Shake Shack’s first airport store in Japan and the first domestic location with a breakfast menu. You can try three types of breakfast burgers containing eggs and bacon and a new “Tots” potato snack, perfect for morning travellers.

Location: Terminal 1, Central Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ The Craft Japan

Another relatively new store at the airport is The Craft Japan, which opened on 7 August. Here you’ll be able to purchase traditional crafts from across Japan, covering themes such as food, festivals, art, and anime. Items include Star Wars tapestries made with traditional Nishijin weaving, and iron kettles that blend Nambu ironware with Evangelion designs — a highly unique collection.

Location: Terminal 2, Main Building, 3rd Floor, post-security (international flights) area

▼ Pop Mart

Opened on 28 June, this is the go-to spot for the globally popular “Labubu”, which you’ll find alongside beloved characters from Sanrio and Marvel.

Location: Terminal 2, Main Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ &R Pop Art Store / Move

Another June opening, Move will be home to a pop-up shop for a limited time, but you’ll also be able to purchase the store’s watches, which include Japanese brands like Citizen, Seiko, Casio, and exclusive models only available in Japan.

Location: Terminal 2, Main Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ Hi-Chew Shop

This limited-time pop-up, open from 10 July to 14 October, is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for this iconic chewy candy. Here you’ll find both classic and limited-time flavours, as well as exclusive merchandising.

Location: Terminal 3, Main Building, 2nd Floor, pre-security area

▼ Kawatoyo

Kawatoyo is an incredibly popular eel restaurant located on the approach to Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, an area famous for eel meals. Now, though, it has a branch inside the airport, where you’ll be able to try the highly rated unaju (grilled eel over rice) and umaki (eel rolled in omelet), cooked with a secret sauce recipe that dates back to 1910.

Location: Terminal 1, Central Building, 4th Floor, pre-security area

▼ Narita Airport Onsen Sora no Yu

Finally, we have a bathing and accommodation facility that’s actually a 10-minute cab ride from the airport, making it a convenient place for travellers to stop for a relaxing soak before or after a long flight.

Address: Chiba-ken, Sambu-gun, Shibayama-cho, Kayama Shinden 27-1

Narita Airport may be further out from Tokyo than its more popular counterpart at Haneda, but it’s home to some popular stores you won’t find anywhere else in the country. So next time you’re heading to or from Narita, be sure to schedule in a little extra time to enjoy what’s on offer, and keep an eye out for the shrine that sits on the runway.

