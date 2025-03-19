“Believe it!” or not, it’s the perfect season to enjoy coffee in the company of some old shinobi friends (and foes).

It’s hard to believe that the final volume of the hit Naruto manga was published ten years ago, or that the final episode of its Naruto Shippuden anime adaptation aired just about 8 years ago. Despite the passing of time, Naruto continues to ride a wave of popularity among old and new fans alike, forever cementing its legacy as one of the most popular manga of all time. Perhaps that’s why this spring, Naruto Shippuden is scoring its own collaboration cafe event together with Maeda Coffee, a retro Japanese-style cafe chain founded in Kyoto in 1971.

▼ While Naruto’s story continues in the sequel series Boruto, this campaign takes its inspiration from the teenage years of Team 7 (aka Team Kakashi) in Naruto Shippuden.

The Naruto Shippuden x Maeda Coffee collaboration cafe will be open in Kyoto from March 20 at 10 a.m. through April 13 at 4 p.m. at not one but five Maeda Coffee locations: the Muromachi main shop, Museum of Kyoto “Bunpaku” branch, Oike branch, Kyoto International Manga Museum branch, and the Ryukoku Museum branch. Each location will offer the same three standard menu items along with dishes exclusive to just one or two shops. The menu items standard to all five locations are:

● Naruto Shippuden Pound Cake (1,600 yen [US$10.70]): The space is left blank on the forehead protector cookie for you to draw your own favorite hidden ninja village symbol on it with chocolate!

● Naruto’s Swirl Ham Pocket Sandwich (1,600 yen): This savory treat is a colorful creation with slices of ham rolled up in the manner of the Uzumaki clan crest.

● Minato’s Rasengan Soda (1,500 yen): Enjoy some refreshing orange-scented cream soda that pays homage to the Rasengan, Naruto’s father’s/the Fourth Hokage’s signature jutsu.

Meanwhile, the limited menu items for each of the five Maeda Coffee locations are detailed below, pictured on the right-hand side of each menu.

▼ Muromachi main shop

● Sakura’s Shirotama Anmitsu Parfait (1,800 yen)

● Hinata’s Blueberry Milk (1,200 yen)

▼ Museum of Kyoto “Bunpaku” branch

● Shikamaru’s Mackerel Sandwich (1,200 yen)

● Gaara’s Thick Pancake (1,700 yen)

▼ Oike branch

● Kakashi and Pakkuns’ Cream Puffs (1,700 yen)

● Deidara’s Explosive Clay Parfait (1,600 yen)

● Sasori’s Chocolate Cassis Smoothie (1,500 yen)

▼ Kyoto International Manga Museum branch

● Sasuke’s Onigiri Set (1,200 yen)

● Sakura’s Shirotama Anmitsu Parfait (1,800 yen)

▼ Ryukoku Museum branch

● Sasuke’s Onigiri Set (1,200 yen)

● Itachi’s Mangekyo Sharingan Parfait (1,800 yen)

In addition, for every one menu collaboration item you order, you’ll receive one randomly selected coaster souvenir with original sakura (“cherry blossom,” from which the character gets her name)-themed illustrations. This time the lineup of characters includes more protagonists from Hidden Leaf Village as well as antagonists from the mysterious Akatsuki organization.

▼ Top row: Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Shikamaru / Bottom row: Hinata, Minato, Itachi, Deidara, Sasori

Finally, it wouldn’t be a proper collaboration event without some new merch to take home, and luckily the event organizers have got things covered.

▼ Naruto Shippuden x Maeda Coffee special merchandise lineup

Left side, top to bottom:

● Mini bromide collection–sakura version (random) (440 yen)

● Acrylic stand–sakura version (1,650 yen)

● 2.5 tin badge collection–sakura version (random) (440 yen)

● Character hair clip–sakura version (1,100 yen)

Right side, top to bottom:

● Shiny tin badge collection–sakura version (random) (660 yen)

● Tenugui (decorative towel)–sakura version (2,079 yen)

● 2.5 acrylic stand collection–sakura version (random) (825 yen)

● Special character illustration card for purchases of 2,000 yen or more (random)

▼ Character illustration cards: Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Itachi

Please note that purchasing limits per item may apply, and online orders for select merchandise will also become available on opening day at Kadokawa’s Chara-Ani website.

Numbered entry tickets will be available on March 20 beginning at 9:50 a.m at all cafe locations. After that, each individual location will determine if it will operate on a numbered ticket or a first-come, first-served basis. Please check the Maeda Coffee website for individual location information before your visit.

While you’re in Kyoto, you may also want to embrace the sakura in another way by sampling one of these gorgeous spring sweets at parfait cafe Itohkyuemon.

